The only stable coalition will probably be ANC/EFF: Phumzile Van Damme
Image: Gallo Images/Rapport/Conrad Bornman
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has weighed in on ActionSA reconsidering its participation in the DA’s moonshot pact, saying this could see a stable coalition between the ANC and EFF.
ActionSA expressed dismay over the DA's attitude during the election of a new Johannesburg mayor after it refused to support ActionSA's Gauteng chair and caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni. This saw the ANC and EFF backing Kabelo Gwamanda, who was elected to the position.
ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont said the move would have serious implications for the DA’s proposed moonshot pact that seeks to prevent an ANC/EFF coalition taking power after the 2024 national elections.
Van Damme said the pact could have been great, but will never be.
“I’ve gotten past the stage of disappointment with opposition parties and have completely lost faith in their ability to govern in coalition 2024. Sadly the only stable coalition will probably be ANC/EFF. How sad! How dismal,” she said.
Moonshot pact in ICU, says ActionSA
