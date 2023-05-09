Politics

The only stable coalition will probably be ANC/EFF: Phumzile Van Damme

09 May 2023 - 12:08
Phumzile Van Damme has shared her thoughts on the upcoming national elections.
Image: Gallo Images/Rapport/Conrad Bornman

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has weighed in on ActionSA reconsidering its participation in the DA’s moonshot pact, saying this could see a stable coalition between the ANC and EFF. 

ActionSA expressed dismay over the DA's attitude during the election of a new Johannesburg mayor after it refused to support ActionSA's Gauteng chair and caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni. This saw the ANC and EFF backing Kabelo Gwamanda, who was elected to the position. 

ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont said the move would have serious implications for the DA’s proposed moonshot pact that seeks to prevent an ANC/EFF coalition taking power after the 2024 national elections.

Van Damme said the pact could have been great, but will never be. 

“I’ve gotten past the stage of disappointment with opposition parties and have completely lost faith in their ability to govern in coalition 2024. Sadly the only stable coalition will probably be ANC/EFF. How sad! How dismal,” she said

Moonshot pact in ICU, says ActionSA

ActionSA says it is reconsidering its participation the DA’s moonshot pact because of the blue party’s attitude during the election of a new mayor ...
News
2 days ago

“That an EFF/ANC coalition will likely succeed is blame that should be laid at the door of opposition parties who, when given ample opportunity to showcase coalition governance, have instead delivered incompetence. It’s so sad and I blame every single one. Throw them all in the bin,” said Van Damme. 

“You cannot show voters a dud and be surprised that they not only have zero emotional connection with you, but also distrust you gravely. This was an opportunity to build trust and an emotional connection.”

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa rejected the moonshot pact, saying the party would not be dictated to by the DA.

“If the DA wants to be treated seriously, the only route to follow is where an independent facilitator is appointed and all parties are treated as equal contributors to the process,” he said.

Holomisa described DA leader John Steenhuisen as desperate, telling Newzroom Afrika the UDM is not in the pockets of any donor. 

“John is so desperate, the way he acts. I wish he could recommend me to any financial donor he knows can help the UDM. I am not in the pockets of any donor. That is why you never see us as UDM declaring money — we are not going around asking for money. We are an independent political party.

“If that is his attitude, then he must forget about working with the UDM. I do not know what kind of politics he is trying to convey to the citizens of this country,” he said.

