Don't be fooled, the ANC can still win in 2024
The uncoordinated and even openly hostile manner in which the DA and its potential moonshot pact partners handled the Johannesburg mayoral vote is a reminder of just how far apart from each other they remain
07 May 2023 - 00:03
No-one enters an election race with the aim of losing it. Certainly not a governing party and one that has been in power for several decades. ..
Don't be fooled, the ANC can still win in 2024
The uncoordinated and even openly hostile manner in which the DA and its potential moonshot pact partners handled the Johannesburg mayoral vote is a reminder of just how far apart from each other they remain
No-one enters an election race with the aim of losing it. Certainly not a governing party and one that has been in power for several decades. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos