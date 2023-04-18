Holomisa said the UDM would not be told by Steenhuisen how to deal with the EFF and the ANC.
'John is so desperate': Holomisa rejects DA's 'moonshot pact'
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has rejected the DA’s “moonshot pact”, saying the party would not be dictated to by the DA.
DA leader John Steenhuisen appealed to political donors to persuade some political parties to join its “moonshot pact” to prevent an ANC-EFF coalition government.
The IFP, National Freedom Party, Freedom Front Plus and the United Independent Movement agreed to join the pact. But Holomisa said the UDM won't be bought.
“If the DA wants to be treated seriously, the only route to follow is where an independent facilitator is appointed, and all parties are treated as equal contributors to the process,” said Holomisa.
He described Steenhuisen as desperate, telling Newzroom Afrika the UDM is not in the pockets of any donor.
“John is so desperate, the way he acts. I wish he can recommend me to any financial donor which he knows can help the UDM. I am not in the pockets of any donor. That is why you never see us as UDM declaring money — we are not going around asking for money. We are an independent political party.
“If that is his attitude, then he must forget about working with the UDM. I do not know what kind of politics he is trying to convey to the citizens of this country,” he said.
Holomisa said the UDM would not be told by Steenhuisen how to deal with the EFF and the ANC.
“One thing must be clear: we are not a branch of the DA. We are not going to be controlled by the DA. In the meantime, I would advise that they explain to the country as to what were the circumstances which led to them declaring other political parties like the ANC and EFF as enemies.”
Xiluva leader Bongani Baloyi also rejected the “moonshot pact”, saying the party is still new.
“We can confirm that we were approached by the leader of DA, John Steenhuisen, to be part of the moonshot pact and we declined. Xiluva is a new party and our full focus will be on building Xiluva and working towards getting it ready to contest elections,” said Baloyi.
He said it is too premature for Xiluva to have any conversation with any political party about a pre-2024 pact.
“We will only engage in such conversations after the 2024 elections,” he said.
“We are clear — no harassment or financial coercion will change our position. We have already declined funding from a donor who put this pre-election pact as a condition. The DA and all other parties must give us space. We are building Xiluva.”
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said his party was not part of the pact yet.
“ActionSA is not yet part of this moonshot pact that John Steenhuisen has spoken about. We were surprised to be mentioned as having officially accepted [the proposal].
“ActionSA is not officially part of this pact as indicated by Steenhuisen,” Mashaba said.
