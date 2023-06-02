Former MMC Nkuli Mbundu has resigned as a City of Johannesburg councillor after 18 months.
He thanked his party, ActionSA, for their confidence in him and the opportunity to lead in government and do his bit to bring about change.
“There was never a dull moment. Every day was an adventure. One could not predict what surprises they will encounter on any given day. I’ve learnt precious lessons,” he said.
He said he would take with him rich experiences that would prepare him and the party for 2024 and the task of “fixing” South Africa.
“I thank my fellow multiparty colleagues and councillors, the officials in the city, my coaches and support structure in business and our social media family for the support throughout this journey,” said Mbundu, who served in former mayor Mpho Phalatse's executive.
Mbundu said he would remain a member of ActionSA and continue to help the organisation grow to become to a formidable force in 2024 and bring about change.
ActionSA said the resignation follows three months of deliberation and consultation with the party leadership.
Johannesburg caucus whip Marcel Coutriers said during Mbundu's stint as economic development MMC, he demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities with a deep commitment to ethical leadership.
Mbundu “will continue to support the party on our important mission to unseat the ANC in 2024 and beyond”, Coutriers said.
ActionSA's Nkuli Mbundu resigns from Johannesburg council
Party thanks 'corruption-busting' former MMC for his service
“Together with his team, they were able to put through critical service delivery programmes. These include the passing of the long-awaited informal trade policy which sought to bring regulation in the informal trade space to improve the financial lives of ordinary South African traders.”
He added Mbundu contributed to the production stage of the long-awaited job seeker database, developed in conjunction with Wits University, which sought to “anonymously randomise the allocation of jobs indiscriminately to unemployed young people and end the phenomenon of patronage and cadre deployment”.
“A fierce opponent of corruption and maladministration in government, Mbundu has become synonymous with corruption-busting, a trait that endeared him with all concerned citizens of Johannesburg.”
Coutriers said the party appreciated Mbundu's contribution, saying its advocacy for ethical leadership and a professional public service was demonstrated by the former council member, from values to practical implementation.
Mbundu said he would take time and focus on his family life before moving on to his new venture.
