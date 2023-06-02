The DA received an in-kind donation valued at R139,103.83 from the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) and a monetary donation of R120,000 from Polyoak Packaging. Both are repeat donors.
ActionSA received largest sum in party donations — Here's how much the ANC and DA got
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
ActionSA has declared the most donations for the fourth quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year, declaring more than R3m.
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said three parties disclosed more than R5m in funding from donors during the fourth quarter — January 1 to March 31.
“In the fourth quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year, three political parties made declarations amounting to R5,985,983.83. Of this amount, a donation of R496,880.00 is a late declaration made and received during the third quarter,” said the IEC.
How much did each party receive?
Who donated?
ActionSA’s donations were received from three donors, all of which are individual rather than corporate.
“The individual donors are Dr BB Mabizela (R105,000), Chris Du Toit (R125,000) and Martin Moshal (R3.5m). Moshal is a repeat donor to ActionSA who has previously made donations valued at R11m.”
The ANC’s donations were received from two entities — the Ichikowitz Family Foundation (R1.5m) and the Education and Training Unit for Democracy and Development (ETU) (R496,880).
“The former is a Johannesburg-based entity founded in 2010 and the latter is an NPO that offers training, facilitation, materials development and strategic planning services. ETU’s donation was an in-kind donation in the form of payment to printers towards the cost of 10,000 copies of the ANC national policy conference discussion documents,” the IEC said.
