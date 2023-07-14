Politics

‘It is fine, we are not friends’ — Malema after being excluded from Brics political parties dialogue by ANC

‘We did not invite them to our rally. It’s fair and square’

14 July 2023 - 07:40
EFF leader Julius Malema says his party has made peace with the ANC not inviting it to the Brics political parties dialogue. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema says his party has made peace with the ANC not inviting it to the Brics political parties dialogue. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

“It is fine. We are not friends.”

So said EFF leader Julius Malema, who said his party has made peace with the ANC not inviting it to the Brics political parties dialogue. 

Malema was speaking to the media on Thursday when he led the ceremonial slaughter of cows donated to the party ahead of its 10th anniversary rally.

“It is not a Brics political parties summit. It is an ANC Brics political summit. Why would we feel bad for not being invited to an ANC meeting? The ANC called its alliance parties and did not invite us. 

“It is well and good. We are not friends. We did not invite them to our rally. It's fair and square,” said Malema. 

Malema said it would have been an issue if his party was excluded when political parties meet for an official state Brics programme before August.

'Political jealousy' behind ANC snubbing EFF from Brics forum, says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema blames his party’s not making it on to the list of parties attending the Brics political parties forum on “political ...
Politics
6 days ago

South Africa will host the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa summit in August. Before the summit, the ANC will hold a political parties dialogue from July 18 to 20.

Business Day reported the EFF and DA were excluded while 57 domestic and foreign parties were invited. 

Last week Malema claimed there were people in the ANC who are “jealous” of the EFF. 

“We condemn the political intolerance and childish behaviour of those in the governing party who seek to subvert the invitation of the EFF leadership to the Brics summit.

“It is clear the EFF is an important voice in the global affairs of society and to undermine the call for its presence at Brics is nothing but political jealousy.” 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Malema says EFF 'more than happy' to bus Zimbabweans home for elections

EFF leader Julius Malema says his party is “more than happy” to assist Zimbabweans in South Africa with buses to go home and participate in their ...
Politics
3 days ago

Malema: Members who fail to fill buses and sell gala dinner tickets will be banned from EFF birthday bash

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned party representatives who fail to fill buses and sell gala dinner tickets will be banned from the party's 10th ...
Politics
1 week ago

LISTEN | We are not joining their pact, we are not going to the moon: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed political parties rallying together behind an opposition pact to unseat the ruling party in 2024 without the EFF.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘It is fine, we are not friends’ — Malema after being excluded from Brics ... Politics
  2. Zulu spending R81,250 monthly on new streaming site called DSDTV — not to be ... Politics
  3. 'She will never be public protector': Shivambu objects to Gcaleka succeeding ... Politics
  4. ConCourt vindicates Ramaphosa over suspension of Mkhwebane Politics
  5. Lady R investigation expected to be finished next week, says Presidency Politics

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Trucks torched in KZN