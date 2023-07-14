‘It is fine, we are not friends’ — Malema after being excluded from Brics political parties dialogue by ANC

“It is fine. We are not friends.”
So said EFF leader Julius Malema, who said his party has made peace with the ANC not inviting it to the Brics political parties dialogue.
Malema was speaking to the media on Thursday when he led the ceremonial slaughter of cows donated to the party ahead of its 10th anniversary rally.
“It is not a Brics political parties summit. It is an ANC Brics political summit. Why would we feel bad for not being invited to an ANC meeting? The ANC called its alliance parties and did not invite us.
“It is well and good. We are not friends. We did not invite them to our rally. It's fair and square,” said Malema.
Malema said it would have been an issue if his party was excluded when political parties meet for an official state Brics programme before August.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
'Political jealousy' behind ANC snubbing EFF from Brics forum, says Malema
South Africa will host the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa summit in August. Before the summit, the ANC will hold a political parties dialogue from July 18 to 20.
Business Day reported the EFF and DA were excluded while 57 domestic and foreign parties were invited.
Last week Malema claimed there were people in the ANC who are “jealous” of the EFF.
“We condemn the political intolerance and childish behaviour of those in the governing party who seek to subvert the invitation of the EFF leadership to the Brics summit.
“It is clear the EFF is an important voice in the global affairs of society and to undermine the call for its presence at Brics is nothing but political jealousy.”
TimesLIVE
