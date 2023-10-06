“South Africans want the quality of life of their families to improve dramatically. They want to live long, healthy and safe lives where jobs, income and building wealth are possible because there are basic services and opportunities to prosper.
Impossible to get better results with same tired politicians and their parties in power: Songezo Zibi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Out with the old, in with the new.
It is impossible to get better results while keeping the same old tired politicians and their political parties in place, says Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi.
“They have no energy, no ideas and no credibility. We need new leaders and we need new politics because we need new answers. The second thing we must do is to recognise that we have the power to decide what future we deserve.
“We also have the power to make it happen. Nowhere is it written that we must submit our dreams for approval to people who do not care about us. We must decide to be free in our own minds first. This weekend, we reclaim our political freedom.”
Zibi made the remarks at his party's inaugural three-day “people's convention”, which will see delegates engaged in policy discussions to shape its offering for the electorate at the 2024 polls.
“The state of the country today shows that this was the right decision. People are hungry. Children are dying. South Africa is falling apart! The situation is urgent! The question is, what is to be done?
“We are here to craft new answers to that question. The themes of discussion this weekend reflect the areas in which people said they wanted to see change. These themes are an outcome of deep listening and reflection we have done with ordinary people from all walks of life, across the length and breadth of our country.”
The themes in question — family, community, governance, economic recovery, justice, inclusivity, nation-building and climate change.
Zibi told supporters he and others formed the party because they want to build, in one generation. a society that is safe, free, equal and prosperous.
“We are here because 2024 is our 1994, a historic moment where we will choose to take our destiny into our hands and restore hope to our land.
“South Africans want the quality of life of their families to improve dramatically. They want to live long, healthy and safe lives where jobs, income and building wealth are possible because there are basic services and opportunities to prosper.
“We are taking forward the work that has been neglected for 30 years. This is why we must rise.”
Zibi said his party's political framework included an endorsement of the country's national values as enshrined in the constitution, adding that the current political landscape has failed to live up to these.
“We must make a moral choice, a powerful moral choice, that every family must have three full meals per day. Whatever fiscal constraints we have, surely we must feed children and their caregivers.”
The party leader vowed to put an end to crippling corruption and the pilfering of public funds.
“That stolen money could have built roads and bridges, installed high-speed internet in communities, hired more police and paid them more. It could have brought better equipment for our army, hired younger soldiers and paid them fair salaries so they can protect our borders.”
Regarding South Africa's economic standing, Zibi believes a solution cannot be reached without a credible state.
“As important as economic policy solutions are, we must recognise that we cannot build an economy without a strong, ethical and capable government. Unless we have a government that will take care of public money, implement rules of good governance and fight crime effectively, the economy will not grow.
“Jobs will not be created. Bad governance by bad politicians and corrupt political parties is standing in the way of prosperity and economic justice. When we have our discussions over the weekend, we must pay particular focus to governance because it is needed to grow the economy. It is in our collective power to make change happen.”
Zibi urged the party's supporters and delegates to the convention to take the moment seriously and deliberate carefully on its policy formation.
“There are millions of South Africans waiting for the message we will leave this venue with on Sunday. They want a strong message and we must go and tell it with confidence. Let us open our hearts and minds to new experiences and ideas, and emerge as better patriots.”
