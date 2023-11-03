Khoza’s appeal is expected to be finalised next week but he said, judging from Malema’s comments, his time was done with the EFF.
“It appears that the appeal would just be a formality.”
He maintained he had no problem with consequence management being implemented but believed steps taken against him and the councillors were too harsh.
“For a party to function optimally, you must have some form of consequence management. I, however, have a problem with the harshness of the sentence.
“I think it was unreasonably harsh, it lacked humanity and compassion.
“You have councillors who came through in 2021 and just started to get their lives in order but now they are expected to resign, which means they have lost everything. I think it was too much and should have been handled differently.”
Khoza said he had no regrets about joining the party after leaving the ANC.
“I have no regrets. I joined a party because I believed in it. I played my role when I was given the responsibility to lead it in KZN and did so with distinction because you can only measure that with the results and growth of the party.
“I have an appreciation of the opportunity I was given. I learnt a lot and grew a lot.
“I am looking forward to the next step. One thing is for sure, I am not going down, I am going up. Even if it means I must start afresh like I did with the EFF.”
The appeal over the expulsion process of councillors is expected to take place later this month.
‘A good leader but surrounded by hyenas and vultures’: former EFF MP Vusi Khoza bids Malema farewell
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
