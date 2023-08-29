‘I’ll survive’: EFF MP Vusi Khoza after being recalled for failing to hire buses

The party tasked Khoza to hire 20 buses from KwaZulu-Natal to Johannesburg for the rally held at FNB Stadium.
The EFF's Vusi Khoza, who was recalled from his duty as an MP after failing to hire 20 buses for the party’s 10th birthday celebration last month, says he has no “hard feelings” about the orders that will cut his salary.
Khoza told TimesLIVE on Tuesday he had "no objections" regarding the decision.
He was sworn in at parliament in February and will stay on as a member of the party.
“I’ve spent nine years in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature as an MPL and a few months in the National Assembly. Throughout all the years, I’ve been deployed by the EFF to serve the organisation. When you have not lived up to the expectations of the organisation, you can expect to be recalled,” he said.
Khoza is among 210 EFF public representatives who have been recalled from their positions and are set to resign from their roles in parliament, legislature and councils over the party's 10th birthday celebration transport debacle.
‘No time for deadwoods’: Malema recalls 210 public representatives
The party tasked Khoza to hire 20 buses from KwaZulu-Natal to Johannesburg for the rally held at FNB Stadium.
Khoza said a return trip for a single bus cost about R40,000.
“I tried to collect the money through fundraising, but I couldn't deliver even one bus. Some people promised they would fund the trip but disappointed me at the last minute. I view the decision taken by the party as consequence management and holding us accountable,” he said.
Khoza dismissed public opinion that the EFF was a “dictatorship” by putting representatives out of jobs.
The soon-to-be former MP said the decision was voted for by the highest body of the party and was a “democratic” decision.
He said though he would not lose a house or a car after resigning, this would not be the case for other public representatives.
'If I were them I would resign' — Malema on 428 EFF representatives banned from anniversary bash
“I have spoken to some councillors. Some are saying ‘life goes on’ and others are saying ‘we are finished’.
“I have been in politics for a long time, and I understand positions come and go. There are young people who were elected as councillors in 2021 and had to buy cars and now they are technically unemployed, and they must take the cars back to the dealerships. It will impact them negatively if they do not have any alternative.”
The father of four children, two of whom are at school, said his family would not suffer because he has small businesses he established over the years.
“I live a simple life in the rural area. I did not change my lifestyle when I got into politics. I will survive.”
