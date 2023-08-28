Politics

‘No time for deadwoods’: Malema recalls 210 public representatives

28 August 2023 - 11:18
EFF leader Julius Malema has recalled 210 public representatives. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

EFF leader Julius Malema has recalled 210 public representatives over the party's 10th birthday celebration transport debacle.

The red berets' leader banned 428 representatives from attending the party’s event after they failed to adhere to the directive given in January to arrange transport for members attending the celebrations.

MPs Phiwaba Madokwe and Vusi Khoza, who represent the party in the National Assembly, and Brenda Mathevula and Slindile Luthuli, who represent the party in the National Council of Provinces, were among the public representatives who failed to organise buses.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Malema said the 210 public representatives included MPs, MPLs and councillors. He did not mention names.

“The recall means councillors, MPLs and MPs who failed to organise and pay for buses to the 10th anniversary celebrations must resign from positions of their deployment with immediate effect,” said Malema.

He said the resolution was in line the EFF constitution, which states “the CCT [ (central command team] has the powers to recall any deployees of the organisation from any position of deployment including deployment as public representatives”.

“If they are loyal to the cause for economic freedom in our lifetime, the EFF members who are recalled from deployments and removed from elected structures will remain as members of the organisation but will not be eligible for deployments back to structures they were recalled from,” said Malema.

“We are removing 210 public representatives and we do so unashamedly out of 1,200. We remain with 990 good members of the EFF, the servants of the people who are ready to respond to the call at any time. I have no time for deadwoods and staff riders who have no capacity, whether they have been with us for too long.”

Malema said removing public representatives from positions and having them in the organisation is part of their rehabilitation.

“It is part of saying to them: 'You still need to learn more. Maybe we prematurely promoted you into positions and you are not ready. Let’s prepare you and we will consider you going forward.'”

