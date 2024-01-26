President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Friday afternoon after the International Court of Justice's series of interim orders against Israel, including that it “take all measures within its power” to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and prevent inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of Palestinians in Gaza as a group.
South Africa welcomed the order, with the international relations and co-operation department saying: “Today [Friday] marks a decisive victory for the international rule of law and a milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people.”
WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation after ICJ decision
