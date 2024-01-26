Politics

WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation after ICJ decision

26 January 2024 - 16:49 By TImesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Friday afternoon after the International Court of Justice's series of interim orders against Israel, including that it “take all measures within its power” to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and prevent inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of Palestinians in Gaza as a group.

South Africa welcomed the order, with the international relations and co-operation department saying: “Today [Friday] marks a decisive victory for the international rule of law and a milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people.”

WATCH | ICJ ruling on SA’s genocide case against Israel

On Friday South Africa will learn if its application for provisional measures against Israel at the International Court of Justice was successful.
Politics
12 hours ago

ICJ tells Israel to ensure immediate humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza

Israel must submit a report to the court on all measures that have been taken to give effect to its order within a month of the date of the order. ...
Politics
10 hours ago

WATCH | World court orders Israel to take measures to prevent and punish incitement of genocide in Gaza

The International Court of Justice on Friday ordered Israel to take measures to prevent and punish direct incitement of genocide in its war in Gaza ...
Politics
11 hours ago
