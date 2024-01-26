Politics

WATCH | ICJ ruling on SA’s genocide case against Israel

26 January 2024 - 13:56 By TimesLIVE
On Friday South Africa will learn if its application for provisional measures against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) was successful.

The 17 justices hearing Pretoria’s case accusing Israel of acts of genocide in its war against Hamas in Gaza will deliver an order dealing with provisional measures that could shift the character of Israel’s military operations.

The preliminary ruling will not grapple with the merits of the broader allegation of genocide.

MORE:

WATCH | ‘Real judgment is going to be on the court’: Pandor on ICJ ruling

International relations minister Naledi Pandor believes a ruling by the International Court of Justice on SA’s application for a ceasefire in Gaza ...
4 hours ago

South Africa's genocide case is a diplomatic win, whatever the verdict

South Africa's genocide case against Israel may have ruffled feathers in the capitals of vital Western trading partners, but it has boosted the ...
5 hours ago

POLL | Are you proud of SA for fighting for a ceasefire in Gaza?

Deaths in Gaza in the war between Hamas and Israel have left the world divided about how to end it.
5 hours ago

‘Whatever outcome, I salute SA’: Thuli Madonsela on case against Israel before ICJ ruling

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela, who exposed corruption in the government during her tenure, is proud of the South African government and its ...
7 hours ago

US, South Africa discuss Gaza war ahead of ICJ ruling on measures in genocide case

US secretary of state Antony Blinken spoke to international relations minister Naledi Pandor about the war in Gaza on Thursday, a day ahead of a ...
9 hours ago

20 Palestinians killed in strike on food aid queue, says Gaza health ministry

An Israeli strike on Gaza City killed 20 Palestinians and wounded 150 who were queuing for food aid on Thursday, Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry ...
10 hours ago

Netanyahu talks tough ahead of court ruling on SA's case against Israel

As the world waits for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to deliver a ruling on Friday on South Africa’s application for a ceasefire in Gaza, ...
1 day ago

Who are the veteran South African and Israeli judges hearing the Gaza genocide case?

The UN's top court will rule on Friday whether it will grant emergency measures against Israel after accusations by South Africa that its military ...
1 day ago
