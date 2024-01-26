Politics

ICJ tells Israel to ensure immediate humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza

26 January 2024 - 15:45
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent
South Africa's department of international relations and co-operation director-general Zane Dangor, minister Naledi Pandor and South African ambassador to the Netherlands, Vusimuzi Madonsela, listen as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rules in the case brought against Israel over its military operation in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands, on January 26, 2024.
Image: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/Reuters

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has made a series of interim orders against Israel, including that it must “take all measures within its power” to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and to prevent inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction   of Palestinians in Gaza as a group.

This was one of the “provisional measures” — binding interim orders — ordered by the ICJ on Friday in South Africa’s case against Israel, argued before the ICJ on January 11 and 12.

“The state of Israel shall ensure, with immediate effect, that its military does not commit acts described in point one above,” ordered the court.

South Africa had sought a number of provisional measures from the court including that Israel “immediately suspend its military operations in and against Gaza”. But the court said when it indicated provisional measures, these “need not be identical” to those sought.

It ordered Israel to take measures to prevent and punish the incitement of genocide and to take “immediate and effective” measures to ensure urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance is provided to Palestinians in Gaza.

The court also ordered Israel to prevent the destruction of evidence related to allegations of genocide.

Israel must submit a report to the court on all measures that have been taken to give effect to its order within a month of the date of the order. South Africa will be able to comment on the report.

This is a developing story

'Decisive victory for international rule of law': South Africa welcomes world court order on war in Gaza

South Africa says it hopes Israel will not act to frustrate the application of this order, as it has publicly threatened to do, but that it will ...
Politics
2 hours ago

WATCH | World court orders Israel to take measures to prevent and punish incitement of genocide in Gaza

The International Court of Justice on Friday ordered Israel to take measures to prevent and punish direct incitement of genocide in its war in Gaza ...
Politics
2 hours ago

UN aid agency probes staff suspected of role in Israel attacks

The UN aid agency for Palestinians is investigating several employees suspected of involvement in the October 7 attacks in Israel by Hamas.
News
1 hour ago

Time now ripe for negotiations on two-state solution in Israel: Pandor

International relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor says after the International Court of Justice order on Friday on the conflict in Gaza, ...
News
54 minutes ago

Ronald Lamola: South Africa hopes Israel will comply with ICJ order

Nelson Mandela would be smiling in his grave at Friday's ICJ judgment, says justice minister.
Politics
1 hour ago

Ceasefire inherent in ICJ ruling, says Pandor, while Netanyahu says Israel respects law but rejects genocide claims

Israel will have to halt fighting in the besieged Gaza strip if it wants to adhere to the orders of the International Court of Justice, minister of ...
Politics
1 hour ago
