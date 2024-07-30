Politics

‘We can’t have a Nigerian compete in Miss SA’: McKenzie enters debate

Politicians weigh in on Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina's eligibility for title

30 July 2024 - 12:54
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie says he will look into the controversy surrounding a Miss SA entrant.
Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie says he will look into the controversy surrounding a Miss SA entrant.
Image: OJ Koloti

Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie has entered the debate surrounding Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina's eligibility to compete for the title.

Adetshina has been subjected to scrutiny on social media due to her bloodline. She is a South African, born at Soweto's Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital to a Nigerian father and a mother of Mozambican descent.

Many people have questioned her eligibility to contest Miss SA despite being born in South Africa. The debate intensified this week after a video of Adetshina with people, some dressed in Nigerian traditional clothing and celebrating her success in the competition, surfaced online, further fuelling the argument that she was not “South African enough” to compete for the title.

Some people on social media called for McKenzie to intervene. Known for his outspoken views on social media, McKenzie expressed concern about Adetshina's participation, saying he would look into the matter.

“I just returned from Paris and will definitely get more information. We truly cannot have Nigerians competing in our Miss SA competition. I want to get all the facts before I comment, but it gives funny vibes already,” McKenzie tweeted.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba also joined the debate.

“This young woman is compromising herself by identifying with characters who are likely in South Africa illegally. Bad idea,” Mashaba said on X.

This young woman is compromising herself by identifying with characters who are likely in South Africa illegally. Bad idea.
Herman Mashaba, ActionSA leader 

EFF leader Julius Malema spoke about the matter during the party's podcast interview last week.

“Your citizenship is determined by where you were born, so if she was born here, she’s South African. It doesn’t matter. She’s not her parents, she’s herself. So why say she’s from Nigeria or Mozambique? She was born here,” he said. 

“We cannot punish people based on where their parents come from. I’ve not followed the debate closely, but I would assume Miss SA has done the necessary due diligence and determined she is a suitable candidate.

“These are issues stirred up by those who spread hate among Africans. Such people should not be supported.”

EFF president Julius Malema also entered the debate.

The controversy started when Adetshina mentioned her parents were not from South Africa in her Miss SA entry video. She is in the top 11, and the criticism has become more intense as she moves closer to the crown.

The Miss SA organisation is yet to issue a formal statement on the matter. However, it has emphasised its strict requirements on its website regarding Miss SA entries: “Miss South Africa entrants must be South African citizens and in possession of a valid South African ID or passport. If an applicant holds dual citizenship, they must provide details of both on the entry form.

“By entering to compete for the title of Miss South Africa 2024, you will be required to consent to and authorise the Miss South Africa organisation to conduct a psychological wellbeing assessment, including resilience testing and background checks to verify the information provided in your entry form, as well as confirmation that you are an upstanding citizen worthy of representing the country.”

With one week remaining to the official crowning of Miss SA, a petition has been launched to remove Adetshina from the competition. 

Here are more reactions from X:

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Embrace our diversity and let Chidinma Adetshina flourish

What are we to make of the brouhaha over the contestant in this year's Miss South Africa pageant?
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago

Xenophobic tensions cast a shadow over Miss South Africa competition

Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina, a contestant in this year's Miss South Africa pageant, has found herself at the centre of a contentious debate about ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Nobuhle, Danae, Madri: cooking with Miss SA 2024 finalists

Miss SA contenders' winning recipes to try this weekend
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Natasha Joubert unleashes her inner fashionista in collab with Forever New

From red carpets to runways, the Miss SA title holder is turning up the style with a 16-piece capsule collection
Lifestyle
1 day ago

'I'm passionate about igniting positive change': Miss World SA top 10 finalist Romanda Hombir

Miss World South Africa top 10 finalist and audiologist Romanda Hombir  gives back.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We can’t have a Nigerian compete in Miss SA’: McKenzie enters debate Politics
  2. Naledi Chirwa takes on Gayton McKenzie over 'Nigerian' Miss SA contestant Politics
  3. WATCH | Malema says he did not understand VBS Bank 'donations' to be bribes Politics
  4. WATCH | Zuma 'dangerous with extremist instincts' — Mbalula confirms former ... Politics
  5. 'Shocked' MK Party seeks legal advice on Zuma’s expulsion from ANC Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer