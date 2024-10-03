Politics

US state to partner with KwaZulu-Natal in fight against natural disasters

Premier Thami Ntuli announces partnership with Maryland

03 October 2024 - 15:16
Flood damage in the coastal town of Margate in KwaZulu-Natal. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The KwaZulu-Natal government has formed a partnership with the US state of Maryland to help the province cope with climate change.

This was revealed by premier Thami Ntuli on Thursday after a visit to New York City to participate in Climate Week.

“Our partnership with Maryland will assist our province in addressing all the negative effects of flood disasters. This partnership will be structured to work with all 54 municipalities in KZN, including solidifying our tourism offerings and opening new opportunities for collaboration,” he said. 

As a start, the office of the premier will engage municipalities to be part of the climate-change programme and link them with sister cities in Maryland. 

Ntuli announced the establishment of a climate change and sustainability council aimed at creating neutral channels for engaging a broad array of stakeholders. 

The province will host a climate change and sustainability dialogue. 

“This will bring all the relevant stakeholders under one roof to emerge with a co-ordinated provincial response to climate change in the province. It is our mission to integrate ecosystem-based approaches into climate change adaptation, mitigation, disaster risk reduction and other strategic plans that need to be factored into localised programmes,” said Ntuli.

KwaZulu-Natal has experienced severe weather such as tornadoes that have damaged property and claimed lives, floods that have washed away infrastructure and destroyed business and, recently, snow and damaging winds.

After meetings with the coastal and port state of Maryland during the conference, the premier said his government had concretised discussions on exchange programmes in different fields including climate change, agriculture and nutrition.

“The government will lead our collaboration on the acquisition of weather prediction technology. The office of the premier will also visit the environmental scientific observatory stations that are based in the province that are run by the South African Environmental Observation Network and some of the weather stations run by the SA Weather Service.”

Ntuli said through the best technologies the province must establish a resilient path that affords all citizens the opportunity to benefit from a green economy that truly leaves no-one behind.

“In our context as KZN we must get ready for any eventuality, such as repairing and maintaining stormwater systems with an understanding of the need for businesses to collaborate in funding these initiatives. 

“We cannot overstate the significance of traditional leaders in allocating safe land for living and in the fight against raging veld fires. [People] must not live below flood lines and in dry river beds [in case of flash floods].”

TimesLIVE

