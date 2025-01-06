Politics

LISTEN | People don’t have land in Cape Town: Mbalula slams DA

ANC's SG Fikile Mbalula says Western Cape is missing out on ANC benefits

06 January 2025 - 15:02
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
Image: ANC/X

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says its supporters in the Western Cape have no land and no freedom, accusing the DA of abandoning them.

The ANC is in Khayelitsha engaging with its constituency ahead of its annual January 8 statement on Saturday.

At provincial level, the ANC's support in the DA-run Western Cape is its second lowest (21.34%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (17.62%). 

Mbalula told ANC supporters in Philippi, Cape Town, people living in townships in the province faced severe challenges: “People don’t have land here. When they demand land they are told it belongs to some business. It is difficult to live in the Western Cape, our people are living in squalor here — we are still far from freedom here.”

“People in other provinces are benefiting from ANC policies, while here they are hampered.” He accused the provincial government of not embracing certain policies like the indigent policy meant to provide relief for poor households.

“There are no ongoing infrastructure programmes here. There won’t be, because you are not the priority of this government.

“When you go to town it looks like Europe, but when you get here [in the township] it's not the same, just in terms of basic services,” Mbalula told party supporters in isiXhosa.

Listen to Mbalula:

This year the ANC has decided to make its 113th anniversary statement at Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

This will be the party’s first birthday address after losing an outright majority in the 2024 national election. 

TimesLIVE

