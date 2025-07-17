Politics

Ramaphosa must step down 'in honour of Mandela Day' – or else: MK Party

17 July 2025 - 15:52
MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

The MK Party has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign by Friday, “in honour of Mandela Day”.

Ramaphosa has placed police minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave of absence pending a commission of inquiry into allegations of political interference in police investigations, a move the party opposed.

“The MK Party calls on Ramaphosa and the government of national unity to respect the voice of the people before irreparable damage is done to South Africa's democratic institutions,” spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said.

“The time for accountability and ethical leadership is now.”

On Sunday Ramaphosa announced a commission of inquiry, chaired by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, would be established to probe allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, alleging political interference in police investigations.

Wits law professor Firoz Cachalia was appointed acting police minister.

Ndhlela said if Ramaphosa fails to comply with their demand, the party will pursue legal action, including:

  • approaching the Constitutional Court;
  • initiating a motion of no-confidence in parliament; and
  • mobilising South Africans to engage in mass action.

“These steps reflect the will of the people, who through democratic means delivered a decisive electoral verdict against the ANC under Ramaphosa's leadership. It is deeply regrettable that despite the clear message from the electorate the will of the people has been undermined by opportunistic political alliances.”

The MK Party held a series of marches this week in support of Mkhwanazi.

The party is also challenging the legality of Ramaphosa's decision. In a letter sent to Ramaphosa it said his decisions violates the constitution.

“Your conduct in violating the constitution and oath of office renders you unfit and incompetent to hold the office of president,” it said.

TimesLIVE

