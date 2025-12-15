WATCH | Heated tempers before GPU motion of no confidence in KwaZulu-Natal premier

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tempers flared between IFP and MK Party supporters outside the KwaZulu-Natal legislature before a motion of no confidence in premier Thami Ntuli.

Tensions were as heated as the sweltering weather as the two parties bristled over the MK Party’s motion — citing alleged financial mismanagement and wasteful expenditure — which threatens to topple the provincial government of provincial unity (GPU).

MK Party supporters gathered outside the KwaZulu-Natal legislature before a motion of no confidence in KZN premier Thami Ntuli on Monday. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

While the MK Party has 37 of the 80 legislature seats, a united opposition blocked them from control of the province, allowing Ntuli to head the GPU.

Police moved quickly to dispel confrontation between MKP and IFP supporters at the KZN legislature ahead of a sitting of the motion of no confidence against KZN premier Thami Ntuli on Monday 📹: @sandysndlovu pic.twitter.com/qVapgx7RBR — Yasantha Naidoo (@NaidooYasantha) December 15, 2025

IFP deputy chairperson Ntandoyenkosi Shabalala was in a buoyant mood.

“If you look at the seats at the provincial legislature, there are 80 seats, which means you need 41 seats to govern outright,” said Shabalala.

He said the province was in good hands and they had seen progress since Ntuli took over from the stranglehold of the ANC.

IFP supporters gathered outside the KwaZulu-Natal legislature before a motion of no confidence in premier Thami Ntuli. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

“With Ntuli at the helm, the province has been on the right track. We have seen the great work he is doing in rooting out illegal immigrants,” said Shabalala.

He also listed the steady growth of the economy.

Shabalala, who is also the mayor of the uThukela district municipality, hit out at critics who suggest his party has an unimpressive track record in governing municipalities it controls.

“What you have to realise is that in some of the municipalities we inherited, we found there were systematic challenges. We are also making strides in trying to stamp out everything.”

He also scoffed at the MK Party narrative about it being the rightful owner of the province after its showing at the polls last year.

MK Party youth leader Qiniso Cibane was convinced they would take over the province.

He said the IFP leader should not be the premier.

“How can a person who got 18% lead the masses?”

He accused Ntuli of allegedly misusing R100m allocated to the youth fund and called for an investigation.

