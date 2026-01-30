South Africa declares Israel envoy ‘persona non grata’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ariel Seidman, an Israel diplomat, has been ordered to leave South Africa within 72 hours.

Israel’s chargé d’affaires at the embassy in South Africa, Ariel Seidman, is persona non grata, according to the international relations and co-operation department (Dirco).

He has been given 72 hours to leave the country.

“This decisive measure follows a series of unacceptable violations of diplomatic norms and practices which pose a direct challenge to South Africa’s sovereignty,” Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said on Friday.

“These violations include the repeated use of official Israeli social media platforms to launch insulting attacks against President Cyril Ramaphosa and a deliberate failure to inform Dirco of purported visits by senior Israeli officials.

“Such actions represent a gross abuse of diplomatic privilege and a fundamental breach of the Vienna Convention. They have systematically undermined the trust and protocols essential for bilateral relations.

“South Africa’s sovereignty and the dignity of its offices are inviolable. Mr Seidman is required to depart from the republic within 72 hours.

“We urge the Israeli government to ensure its future diplomatic conduct demonstrates respect for the republic and the established principles of international engagement.”

Relations between the two countries have been strained since Ramaphosa’s administration brought a case against Israel at the World Court for its actions in Gaza, labelling it genocide.

Pro-Palestine South Africa withdrew its diplomatic staff from Israel in 2023.

Earlier this month an Israeli foreign affairs delegation travelled to the Eastern Cape to meet King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo, who had visited Jerusalem in December.

