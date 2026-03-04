Political leaders pay tribute to COPE's Mosiuoa Lekota

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African political and labour leaders paid tribute to the late COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota, acknowledging his contributions as a liberation activist and political figure.

Various leaders, including EFF’s Julius Malema, DA’s John Steenhuisen, and Rise Mzansi’s Songezo Zibi, highlighted Lekota’s dedication to democracy and constitutionalism and his principled stances.

Lekota, who passed away at 77, was remembered for his role in the struggle against apartheid and his impact on democratic politics. His legacy is celebrated across the political spectrum for his courage and commitment to democratic values.

The EFF said it acknowledges his years as a liberation activist and political prisoner, as well as his service in various public offices. “We extend our condolences to his family, friends, former comrades and the country at large. May his soul rest in revolutionary peace,” it said.

Steenhuisen described Lekota as a patriot and a man of substance. “One need not always have agreed with him to appreciate his dedication to our country’s success. From his activism on the ground to Robben Island to democratic politics, he dedicated all he had to give to the service of the South African people,” he said.

Steenhuisen said Lekota contributed immensely in the country’s democratic parliament, and was a steadfast advocate for constitutionalism, accountability, and the rule of law.

“This cost him more than many realise. He could have been a lifelong cadre, a beneficiary of rot and patronage. All he had to do was keep quiet. But he chose a different path, a more difficult one. He showed courage and inspired many, myself and many of my DA friends and colleagues included. His commitment to principled politics and his willingness to stand firm in defence of democratic values earned him respect across the political spectrum.”

He said while they differed at times on matters of policy and approach, the two leaders shared a common commitment to upholding the constitution and strengthening South Africa’s democracy.

Zibi said Lekota will be remembered for the political positions he held, but most prominently for his principled positions, even in the face of criticism and humiliation.

Lekota died at the age of 77 in the early hours of Wednesday.

COPE deputy leader Teboho Loate confirmed Lekota’s passing, saying it followed “a period of illness”.

“The Lekota family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and the party asks the public and media to respect their wishes,” he said.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said Lekota’s life cannot be understood outside the broader traditions of the ANC and the United Democratic Front (UDF). The federation said he belonged to a generation that carried the enormous burden of confronting apartheid at great personal cost.

“Like many leaders of that generation, he endured imprisonment on Robben Island for his role in the struggle for freedom and justice ... Saftu recognises that the liberation movement was built by people of diverse ideological traditions who nonetheless shared a common commitment to ending apartheid and building a democratic South Africa. Comrade Lekota formed part of that broad historic current,” it said.

It added that it hoped this moment would encourage renewed appreciation for the generation of leaders who helped bring democracy to South Africa and who paid a heavy personal price for that freedom.

The IFP said it recalled the period of principled collaboration between the IFP under the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and Lekota, notably their joint legal action in the Cape High Court challenging the government’s refusal to grant a visa to the Dalai Lama.

The party described this as a moment that reflected their shared commitment to constitutionalism, human rights and moral leadership.

“He will be remembered for his fearless leadership during the struggle against apartheid, his dedication to constitutional democracy, and his sharp wit and sense of humour in parliament,” it said.

“On behalf of the IFP, we again extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, the leadership and members of COPE, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him. May they find strength and comfort in the knowledge that his legacy is firmly woven into the fabric of our democratic journey.”

TimesLIVE