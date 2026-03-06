Mosiuoa Lekota to receive special official funeral, says Cyril Ramaphosa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the late former minister of defence and Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota will be honoured with a special official funeral on March 14.

Lekota died on Wednesday. He was 77.

Ramaphosa reiterated his condolences to Lekota’s family, Cope and his comrades and associates across the political spectrum.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa paid tribute to Lekota as “a patriot, freedom fighter and servant of the people, whose life story is closely intertwined with our journey of struggle and the realisation of democracy”.

The president said, “We honour him especially for his principled dedication to non-racialism during our struggle and in a liberated South Africa.

“We deeply value his service to his home province, where he served as premier, and to our armed forces and our national security, in his role as minister of defence.”

Lekota was also the inaugural chair of the National Council of Provinces.

Reflecting the nation’s appreciation, Ramaphosa has declared that Lekota will be accorded a special official funeral category 2 in Bloemfontein. The funeral will feature ceremonial elements provided by the South African Police Service, said Magwenya.

Ramaphosa has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations from Saturday morning until the evening of the funeral on March 14.