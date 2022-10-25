Bet.co.za registration: How to sign up and claim your Welcome Bonus, step-by-step
Score! New players who register at Bet.co.za can claim up to R2,000 in bonus funds courtesy of the bookie's awesome '100% First Deposit Match' offer
With more than 35 sports categories to wager on, numerous betting markets featuring competitive odds and a live betting section, it's clear Bet.co.za has a lot to offer punters.
This includes some awesome promotions such as the “100% First Deposit Match” Welcome Bonus, which gives new players who register at Bet.co.za and use the bonus code “BETCOMAX” the chance to claim up to R2,000 in bonus funds. (Click here for more information.)
And, as Bet.co.za is a licensed and regulated sportsbook, as verified by Bettors ZA, you don’t have to worry about security when signing up. In fact, the simple registration form is secured using SSL encryption, so you can rest assured that all the information you provide will be safe.
Bet.co.za registration: a step-by-step guide
Step 1:
First things first, you must be a South African resident, over 18 and have a valid ID, driver's licence or passport to sign up for a Bet.co.za account.
To do so, visit Bet.co.za and click the green 'Join Now' button on the top right corner of the website. A three-page registration form will open (see image below).
Fill in the first page with your personal details including your gender, name, date of birth and email address. Then click the “Next” button.
Step 2:
Fill in the second page of the Bet.co.za registration form (see image below) with your contact information, including the country and province you reside in, your address, phone number, ID type and SA ID number. (You can also use your passport number to register.)
Then click the “Next” button.
Step 3:
The third and final page of the Bet.co.za registration form (see image below) concerns your account information. Here, you'll create the username and password for your new Bet.co.za account, as well as state how you'll be funding this account.
All that's left to do is tick the box confirming that you're not a robot, accept the terms and conditions, and click the “Create My Account” button.
Step 4:
Once you've created your Bet.co.za account, you'll need to activate it. The bookie makes this simple by sending an activation email to the email address you provided during registration.
Step 5:
While you can log in and start betting after completing the online Bet.co.za registration process, you must complete a FICA check before participating in any bonus promotions or withdrawing money from your account.
This FICA check is compulsory for every bookmaker in SA. To get this sorted, login to Bet.co.za, click the “My Account” tab and upload the required documents including:
- A copy of your ID, driver's licence or passport;
- Proof of where you are betting funds are from; and
- A recent utility bill showing evidence of residency.
How to claim your Welcome Bonus
Keep an eye out for a welcome bonus pop-up (see below) during the registration process and accept it when it appears, so you can enter the Bet.co.za bonus code “BETCOMAX” and take advantage of the bookie's “100% First Deposit Match” up to R2,000 offer. Ts & Cs apply.
This article was paid for by Bet.co.za
Betcoza Online (RF) (Pty) Ltd trading as Bet.co.za, is licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling & Racing Board. Business Registration Number: 2010/005430/07. Bookmaker Licence Number: 10145732-010. No persons under the age of 18 years are permitted to gamble. Winners know when to stop. National Responsible Gambling Programme: 0800 006 008. Warning: Gambling involves risk. By gambling on the Bet.co.za website, you run the risk that you may lose.