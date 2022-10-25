Bet.co.za registration: How to sign up and claim your Welcome Bonus, step-by-step

With more than 35 sports categories to wager on, numerous betting markets featuring competitive odds and a live betting section, it's clear Bet.co.za has a lot to offer punters.

This includes some awesome promotions such as the “100% First Deposit Match” Welcome Bonus, which gives new players who register at Bet.co.za and use the bonus code “BETCOMAX” the chance to claim up to R2,000 in bonus funds. (Click here for more information.)

And, as Bet.co.za is a licensed and regulated sportsbook, as verified by Bettors ZA, you don’t have to worry about security when signing up. In fact, the simple registration form is secured using SSL encryption, so you can rest assured that all the information you provide will be safe.

Register at Bet.co.za now.