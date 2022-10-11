Bet.co.za's Welcome Bonus is a winner: New players can claim up to R2,000
Sign up and use the Bet.co.za bonus code 'BETCOMAX' to take advantage of the bookie's '100% First Deposit Match' offer
With more than 35 sports betting categories from horse racing and MMA to soccer and snooker, and some of the most competitive odds around, there's good reason many punters prefer to visit Bet.co.za.
The credible online bookmaker offers numerous betting markets including total goals, draw no bet, both teams to score and correct score. In addition to prematch sports betting, Bet.co.za also features a live betting section, so you can follow the progress of a match and, by looking at live statistics, place different in-play bets or use one of the cash-out options.
Whether you're placing a bet, making a deposit or a withdrawal, the process is easy, straightforward and seamless, “guaranteeing an excellent gambling experience”, says a review on Bettors.co.za.
This review notes another feature that's “put this sportsbook on the charts is its rewarding promotions and bonuses”.
Take the current “100% First Deposit Match” Welcome Bonus, for instance. New members who sign up to the bookie and use the Bet.co.za bonus code “BETCOMAX” when making their first deposit can claim up to R2,000 in bonus funds.
How to claim your “100% First Deposit Match” Welcome Bonus
First things first, you need to visit Bet.co.za and sign up for an account. To do so, click the green 'Join Now' button on the top right corner of the website.
You'll be redirected to the registration page, where you'll need to complete a quick three-step sign up form. (This form is secured using SSL encryption, so you can rest assured that all the information you provide will be safe.)
Next, activate your account via the activation email that'll be sent to the email address you provided during registration.
After that, you'll need to undergo a FICA check, before making your first deposit into your new account.
Keep an eye out for a welcome bonus pop-up (see below) and accept it when it appears, so you can enter the Bet.co.za bonus code “BETCOMAX” and peruse the Welcome Bonus.
With this Welcome Bonus in play, the bookie will match your first deposit 100% up to R2,000. So, if your first deposit is R50, you can claim R50 in bonus funds. If your initial deposit is R2,000, you can claim R2,000 in bonus funds. That's provided you meet the necessary terms and conditions of the offer, of course.
Apart from the Bet.co.za Welcome Bonus, the sportsbook offers a lot of other bonuses and promotions. So, why not give it a go?
Visit the bookie's website and use the Bet.co.za bonus code “BETCOMAX” now.
What are the terms and conditions of the “100% First Deposit Match up to R2,000" Welcome Bonus offer?
- Only new members over 18 years old and residing in SA can claim the Bet.co.za Welcome Bonus.
- You need to verify your email address before claiming the offer.
- After making your first deposit, you need to accept the Welcome Bonus pop-up when it appears and enter the Bet.co.za bonus code “BETCOMAX”.
- The minimum deposit amount you need to place to be eligible for Welcome Bonus is R50.
- The maximum amount that you can receive in bonus funds is R2,000.
- You need to wager the bonus amount six times. As for a single bet, the minimum odds can’t be less than 1.70. In the case of multiple bets, the minimum odds are 2.20, with every individual selection of odds of a minimum 1.20.
- Placing single bets on markets such as Handicap, Over/Under, Double Chance and Odd/Even will not contribute towards completing the wagering requirements. The same applies to system bets, bet builders and pulse bets.
- You need to complete the wagering requirements within 30 days of claiming the bonus.
- You cannot cash out bonus funds.
This article was paid for by Bet.co.za
Betcoza Online (RF) (Pty) Ltd trading as Bet.co.za, is licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling & Racing Board. Business Registration Number: 2010/005430/07. Bookmaker Licence Number: 10145732-010. No persons under the age of 18 years are permitted to gamble. Winners know when to stop. National Responsible Gambling Programme: 0800 006 008. Warning: Gambling involves risk. By gambling on the Bet.co.za website, you run the risk that you may lose.