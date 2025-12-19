Soccer

Several factors in Bafana Bafana’s favour as Afcon kickoff looms

‘When we start against Angola, the pressure will be a bit higher than it was two years ago’

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter in Marrakesh, Morocco

Bafana Bafana's Nkosinathi Sibisi during a training session at Pretoria University's High Performance Centre this week, before their departure for Morocco on Wednesday. (© Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix)

A combination of factors could work in favour of Bafana Bafana in the 2025 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) that starts in Morocco on Sunday.

The tournament kicks off with the host nation taking on minnows Comoros in Rabat on Sunday night (9pm SA time). South Africa begin their quest for continental glory against difficult Angola in Marrakesh on Monday (7pm), where they will be looking for a positive start.

The factors that could benefit coach Hugo Broos’ team are that most of his starting line-up players are battle-hardened after they went deep in the Champions League last season for finalists Mamelodi Sundowns and semifinalists Orlando Pirates and featured prominentlyfor Bafana in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, Khuliso Mudau, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Mohau Nkota, Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng and Evidence Makgopa accumulated plenty of Champions League minutes last season.

Pirates and Sundowns bowed out to Egyptian side Pyramids in their respective exit stages, and there is no doubt Broos is going to benefit from their strong participation in the tournament.

There is also European experience with Siyabonga Ngezana, Samukele Kabini and Lyle Foster. Elias Mokwana has found form in Saudi Arabia, where Mohau Nkota is also finding his feet. Such players are going to be key as the team goes out to better their third-spot finish in Ivory Coast early last year, which was Bafana’s best Afcon placing in 24 years.

Players like TS Galaxy centre-back Khulumane Ndamane and Pirates winger Oswin Appollis have been in good form in the Betway Premiership and will also be crucial for the team.

Most of these players also gained valuable international experience in the World Cup qualifiers, where Bafana played many matches of consequence against teams such as Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

All these factors have Broos believing his charges will be able to handle the pressure that comes with having won bronze in the previous edition.

“We will start Afcon with more status than two years ago,” the no-nonsense, 73-year-old Belgian mentor said.

“We didn’t feel the pressure in Ivory Coast, but when we start against Angola on Monday in Marrakesh, the pressure will be a bit higher than it was two years ago when we played the opening match against Mali [which Bafana lost 2-0].”

Bafana, who have qualified for the World Cup to be held in the US, Mexico and Canada in June and July, have made major progress over the past few years and are rated as one of the favourites in Morocco. Broos is confident they will handle the consequent pressure.

“I think this team can resist that pressure [of being among favourites] — we showed that during the World Cup qualifiers where we did well in some important games where there was immense pressure.

“You can think of the game against Nigeria in Bloemfontein, or our last game against Rwanda in Mbombela. This team has gained valuable experience, but we will see how we play compared with two years ago.”

