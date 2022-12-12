Cricket

SA need quick, decisive blows with the ball against Aussies: Langeveldt

12 December 2022 - 17:09
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
Kagiso Rabada of South Africa bowls during the tour match against the Cricket Australia XI at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on December 12 2022.
Image: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Bowling coach Charl Langeveldt believes his attack must strike quickly and decisively if the Proteas are to enjoy success Down Under.

The former South African swing bowler knows landing early psychological blows with the ball will be key as they head into the start of the three-match Test series against Australia. The first Test at the Gabba in Brisbane starts on Saturday.

The Proteas wrapped up their four-day tour match against the Cricket Australia XI at Alan Border Field in Brisbane with a stalemate after the hosts finished on 184-6 in their second innings on Monday's final day.

Langeveldt said the game was a good outing for the players who managed to “spend time on their feet in the field as well as valuable time batting in the middle”.

He said South Africa were particularly happy with the shifts put in by the fast bowlers who managed to find the fuller lengths they have been wanting to hit.

Langeveldt said the new ball duo of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi did particularly well, taking early wickets, and he hopes they can replicate that on Saturday's first day.

“'KG' [Rabada] has had a good season for us so far, Lungi has always been someone who can swing the ball and sometimes, if there are conditions overhead, it could swing.

“In Brisbane they also leave a bit of grass on the wicket to start the game off, so that could play in our favour on day one or two.

“Our lengths were the key [in the warm-up game]. We were a lot fuller. If you bowl short it looks good but it won't bring you any rewards.”

Langeveldt said Rabada and Ngidi had their own individual skills sets. He said conditions at the first Test venue are likely to dictate South Africa's final team selection.

“It is a hard decision to make — you are always looking for an extra batter and it is also nice to have an extra all-rounder.

“In Australia, you need to take 20 wickets if you want to win. In saying that, runs on the board are also important.

“At the moment we don’t have that part-time bowler in our team, that batter who can bowl a few overs, so we don’t have that luxury. Australia [have that] in the form of Cameron Green and it makes a difference.”

Gerald Coetzee took three wickets in the first innings of his debut match in Australian conditions. Langeveldt said he was excited to see what Coetzee has to offer at a higher level.

“I’ve only previously seen him on television and I have seen him bowling in the nets, so to see him bowl live with his aggression and pace was exciting.

“He is a 22-year-old quick bowler who can step up and bowl 140km/h-plus, with one or two balls clocking 150km/h. I am not sure how accurate the speed gun was but it is exciting times for South African cricket to see youngsters coming through the ranks.”

