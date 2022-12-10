“I may not have played here before, but I don't think it would be too foreign for me, so I will be looking to work on the game plans which I have implemented back home and have been successful for me, then try to take that forward.
“It is going to be a really tough series both physically and mentally, so if I can get the technical game in order, then the mental side will be very important in hostile Australia as well,” the right-hander said.
On making his debut Down Under, Van der Dussen said being able to play against one of the Proteas' biggest rivals, on their home patch, was a bucket list item.
“A lot of the guys have been on previous South Africa A and Test tours, where both sides have had success, so they come here with a lot of good memories, but for me, it is a clean slate.
“Growing up, I can remember getting up at 2am to watch Test cricket with my brothers and family.
“So to be here is quite surreal, definitely a bucket list moment and I am really keen to take everything in and give it my all if I get on the park.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Proteas batter Van der Dussen raring to go against Australia
Image: Philip Brown/Popperfoto/Popperfoto via Getty Images
With no prior experience of playing Test Cricket in Australia, Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen will go into the upcoming three-match series with a clean slate.
The 33-year-old, who has been on the sidelines for the last few months recovering from surgery on his left index finger, feels he is ready to give 100% to help his team in what will be a challenging tour Down Under.
Van der Dussen broke the index finger of his left hand during the second Test against England in late October, an occurrence which led to his omission from the Proteas' squads for the final Test of their UK tour as well as the T20 World Cup in Australia.
Now fully recovered, the middle-order batter is keen to get some game time.
“It is good to be back in the camp and great to be among the boys again. This will obviously be a massive tour coming up for us.
Dredging up Sandpapergate will give Australia ammunition: Simons to Proteas
“I have been recovering for the last 2-3 months after having an operation on my digit (index finger), so it has been a bit frustrating, but the time off, and time at home was good and now I am 100% ready to go,” he said.
Van der Dussen admitted the first few weeks of his recovery period had been quite frustrating, but he is happy he can get back to doing what he loves.
“The first 2-3 weeks were pretty frustrating because I could not really do anything. It is a finger, so you don't realise how much you use it until you don't have it.
“So the first month was quite tough, but it also built up that hunger to be in the camp again and, as I said, being at home, the rest and recuperation were needed.
“We have two weeks of preparation [ahead] of that first Test and I am just really happy to be back,” he said.
Having never played in Australia, Van der Dussen likened the pace and bounce in the pitches to that of his home ground at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, where he plays domestically for the Lions.
Rassie van der Dussen expects better showing from Proteas in Australia
“I may not have played here before, but I don't think it would be too foreign for me, so I will be looking to work on the game plans which I have implemented back home and have been successful for me, then try to take that forward.
“It is going to be a really tough series both physically and mentally, so if I can get the technical game in order, then the mental side will be very important in hostile Australia as well,” the right-hander said.
On making his debut Down Under, Van der Dussen said being able to play against one of the Proteas' biggest rivals, on their home patch, was a bucket list item.
“A lot of the guys have been on previous South Africa A and Test tours, where both sides have had success, so they come here with a lot of good memories, but for me, it is a clean slate.
“Growing up, I can remember getting up at 2am to watch Test cricket with my brothers and family.
“So to be here is quite surreal, definitely a bucket list moment and I am really keen to take everything in and give it my all if I get on the park.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
CRICKET
Maketa will use tour match to solve Proteas selection puzzles
Elgar expects spice, but no ill feeling, in Test series in Australia
Momentum Proteas batter Mignon du Preez calls time on successful career
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos