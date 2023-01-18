“It was very frustrating and the boys were really hurt by it, but the beauty of cricket is playing around the country,” said Du Plooy, who was named player of the match for his unbeaten 75, which was scored off 40 balls and included seven fours and five sixes.
Batters reap benefits from playing around the country again in SA20
Image: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images
With Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) belt-tightening measures limiting the number of fixtures played domestically, the SA20 is providing another benefit as it is allowing players to experience different conditions at venues around the country.
It was a point made by Joburg Super Kings batter Leus du Plooy after he played an influential role in the side’s second win of the tournament against the Pretoria Capitals at a raucous Wanderers on Tuesday night.
The Super Kings had suffered embarrassing defeats in their previous two matches in the Western Cape, after being bowled out for 81 by the Paarl Royals and restricted to 105/9 by Mumbai Indians Cape Town.
“It was very frustrating and the boys were really hurt by it, but the beauty of cricket is playing around the country,” said Du Plooy, who was named player of the match for his unbeaten 75, which was scored off 40 balls and included seven fours and five sixes.
“We’ve missed playing around the country. It offers so many different conditions. It’s great playing at every venue again.”
This season’s domestic CSA T20 Challenge tournament was played entirely in Potchefstroom over three weeks, while the One-Day Cup and the Four-Day series both consist of one round of matches, limiting players’ exposure to the variety of conditions found around the country.
That lack of playing time has been highlighted by commentators, players and coaches as being one of the reasons for the Proteas’ decline, particularly with regards to batting in recent times.
The Covid-19 pandemic limited teams’ travel but even after the lifting of restrictions, CSA’s miserable financial position has meant the organisation has decreased the number of matches locally to help it save money.
Despite it being in the shortest format, the SA20 is helping to alleviate some of that problem. The Super Kings struggled with the slower and lower surfaces at the coast, with the Newlands pitch last Friday also heavily favouring the spinners.
By contrast the Wanderers offered something different.
“The bounce was pretty tricky to handle upfront and you saw that for all their guys coming in. It was quite tough to start,” said Du Plooy.
The pace was certainly quicker than at the coastal venues, which demanded another adjustment from the batters.
The Super Kings won by six runs in the first real last-over thriller of this year's tournament.
“I have to give credit to Flem [head coach Stephen Fleming]. It never felt like he had lost trust in us and the same with Faf [du Plessis]. Today was about character,” Du Plooy said.
The quick nature of the tournament means the Capitals get a chance to hit back immediately when they meet the Super Kings at SuperSport Park on Wednesday.
