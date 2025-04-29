Tendulkar, India greats hail ‘rise of a phenom’ in teen sensation Suryavanshi

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar led the plaudits for 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi after the Rajasthan Royals batter became the youngest centurion in men's Twenty20 cricket with a knock for the ages in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Suryavanshi had shown glimpses of his ability with a first-ball six on his IPL debut earlier this month, and on Monday his explosive talent was on full display as he tore apart Gujarat Titans with a 38-ball 101 in the Royals' eight-wicket win.

Rajasthan coach Rahul Dravid forgot about his leg injury and leapt from his wheelchair when Suryavanshi completed his ton in only 35 balls — the fastest by an Indian player in the league and second only to Chris Gayle's 30-ball century in 2013.

“Vaibhav's fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings,” Tendulkar posted on social media.