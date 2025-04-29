Cricket

Tendulkar, India greats hail ‘rise of a phenom’ in teen sensation Suryavanshi

Rajasthan’s 14-year-old becomes youngest T20 centurion with second-fastest ton, hitting a 38-ball 101

29 April 2025 - 10:07 By Shrivathsa Sridhar and Aadi Nair
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates after becoming the youngest player to score an IPL century in their Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India on Monday.
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates after becoming the youngest player to score an IPL century in their Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India on Monday.
Image: Reuters/Abhijit Addya

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar led the plaudits for 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi after the Rajasthan Royals batter became the youngest centurion in men's Twenty20 cricket with a knock for the ages in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Suryavanshi had shown glimpses of his ability with a first-ball six on his IPL debut earlier this month, and on Monday his explosive talent was on full display as he tore apart Gujarat Titans with a 38-ball 101 in the Royals' eight-wicket win.

Rajasthan coach Rahul Dravid forgot about his leg injury and leapt from his wheelchair when Suryavanshi completed his ton in only 35 balls — the fastest by an Indian player in the league and second only to Chris Gayle's 30-ball century in 2013.

“Vaibhav's fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings,” Tendulkar posted on social media.

“End result: 101 runs off 38 balls. Well played!”

Suryavanshi blasted 11 sixes and seven boundaries as he took established international bowlers to the cleaners before walking off to a standing ovation.

“What were you doing at 14?!” wrote former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. “This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid — playing with a fearless attitude. Proud to see the next generation shine.”

Former India skipper Krishnamachari Srikkanth, renowned as a big hitter during his era, said the nation had found its newest superstar.

“At 14, most kids dream and eat ice cream,” he wrote.

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivers a fabulous 100 against one of the contenders for the IPL. Composure, class, and courage beyond his years. We're witnessing the rise of a phenom.”

Commentator Harsha Bhogle agreed with the 1983 World Cup winner's assessment.

“He [Suryavanshi] is only a child, but how would you ever know once he puts that helmet on,” he added.

“This is a staggering performance and a grand announcement.”

Suryavanshi guided Royals to an eight-wicket victory over the Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. He doled out severe punishment to Gujarat's bowling attack as the hosts chased down a 209-run target in 15.5 overs.

“Incredible innings, one of the best I've seen. Hope he'll keep doing it for us for a long time,” said Rajasthan batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who combined with Suryavanshi in a 166-run opening partnership.

“He was incredible today. He just played amazing shots. He works hard in the nets, we can see that.

“He has the game, he has the temperament and mentality.”

Suryavanshi grabbed headlines when he became the youngest player to earn a contract in the lucrative IPL at 13, before making his debut this month and announcing himself in style with a six off the first ball he faced.

He played in the domestic Ranji Trophy red-ball competition aged 12 last year and has represented India's under-19 side against Australia, scoring a 58-ball century.

Suryavanshi also made a triple hundred in a local tournament in his home state of Bihar.

Reuters

READ MORE:

AB de Villiers leads SA Legends hoping for laughs and some wins

AB de Villiers, vision now fully restored, will lead the South African Legends team at the World Championships of Legends in England in July, hoping ...
Sport
4 days ago

Markram sparkles, but Proteas yet to blossom at IPL

With the WTC final at Lord’s weeks away, bowlers Coetzee, Maphaka, Ngidi and Rabada’s inactivity is a concern
Sport
4 days ago

Proteas still vital for unions

There are five big moves, in cricket, that can help their new provinces
Sport
2 days ago

Warriors fined but Knights await hearing with CSA over transformation

As it stands, the Warriors have retained their position in Division 1 for the 2025-26 season after their mediation process with CSA.
Sport
6 days ago

India’s Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana win top Wisden awards

‘Rarely has a cricketer stood out so overwhelmingly as he did in 2024,’ publication says of Bumrah.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Sparkling performances at SA champs highlight depth of athletics talent Sport
  2. Comeback king Elroy Gelant shatters 26-year-old SA marathon record Sport
  3. Sundowns coach Cardoso turns attention to league after securing Champions ... Soccer
  4. Amajita narrowly lose Afcon opener against hosts Egypt Soccer
  5. Al Ahly part ways with coach Koller after Sundowns semi defeat Soccer

Latest Videos

𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗡𝗦 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗖𝗛 𝗧𝗛𝗘 #𝗧𝗢𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗡𝗘𝗥𝗚𝗜𝗘𝗦𝗖𝗔𝗙𝗖𝗟 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 🌍🇿🇦 | Extended Match Reactions! 👆
Al Ahly FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns (1-1) – #TotalEnergiesCAFCL | ملخص مباراة ...