Tendulkar, India greats hail ‘rise of a phenom’ in teen sensation Suryavanshi
Rajasthan’s 14-year-old becomes youngest T20 centurion with second-fastest ton, hitting a 38-ball 101
India batting great Sachin Tendulkar led the plaudits for 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi after the Rajasthan Royals batter became the youngest centurion in men's Twenty20 cricket with a knock for the ages in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Suryavanshi had shown glimpses of his ability with a first-ball six on his IPL debut earlier this month, and on Monday his explosive talent was on full display as he tore apart Gujarat Titans with a 38-ball 101 in the Royals' eight-wicket win.
Rajasthan coach Rahul Dravid forgot about his leg injury and leapt from his wheelchair when Suryavanshi completed his ton in only 35 balls — the fastest by an Indian player in the league and second only to Chris Gayle's 30-ball century in 2013.
“Vaibhav's fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings,” Tendulkar posted on social media.
“End result: 101 runs off 38 balls. Well played!”
Suryavanshi blasted 11 sixes and seven boundaries as he took established international bowlers to the cleaners before walking off to a standing ovation.
“What were you doing at 14?!” wrote former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. “This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid — playing with a fearless attitude. Proud to see the next generation shine.”
Former India skipper Krishnamachari Srikkanth, renowned as a big hitter during his era, said the nation had found its newest superstar.
“At 14, most kids dream and eat ice cream,” he wrote.
“Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivers a fabulous 100 against one of the contenders for the IPL. Composure, class, and courage beyond his years. We're witnessing the rise of a phenom.”
Commentator Harsha Bhogle agreed with the 1983 World Cup winner's assessment.
“He [Suryavanshi] is only a child, but how would you ever know once he puts that helmet on,” he added.
“This is a staggering performance and a grand announcement.”
Suryavanshi guided Royals to an eight-wicket victory over the Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. He doled out severe punishment to Gujarat's bowling attack as the hosts chased down a 209-run target in 15.5 overs.
“Incredible innings, one of the best I've seen. Hope he'll keep doing it for us for a long time,” said Rajasthan batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who combined with Suryavanshi in a 166-run opening partnership.
“He was incredible today. He just played amazing shots. He works hard in the nets, we can see that.
“He has the game, he has the temperament and mentality.”
Suryavanshi grabbed headlines when he became the youngest player to earn a contract in the lucrative IPL at 13, before making his debut this month and announcing himself in style with a six off the first ball he faced.
He played in the domestic Ranji Trophy red-ball competition aged 12 last year and has represented India's under-19 side against Australia, scoring a 58-ball century.
Suryavanshi also made a triple hundred in a local tournament in his home state of Bihar.
