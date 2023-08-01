Bongi Mbonambi to lead Boks against Argentina

Bongi Mbonambi will become the Springboks' 65th Test captain, the 25th since readmission, when they take on Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

With regular captain Siya Kolisi still recovering from a knee injury, and standin captains Duane Vermeulen and Eben Etzebeth training in Gauteng, the captaincy armband falls to hooker Mbonambi in his 60th Test.

The team that shows 13 changes to the starting line-up, does not feature scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse but will see Cobus Reinach get another start with Herschel Jantjies on the bench.

Reinach was short of his best against Australia last month, while Jantjies could play his first Test since he came on as a substitute against the All Blacks at Ellis Park last year.

Should Hendrikse crack the nod in the RWC squad next week, he can owe his selected based on the body of work he produced for the Boks last year.

Predictably, the team shows sweeping changes from the one that ran out at Ellis Park with only flyhalf Manie Libbok and lock Marvin Orie again in their starting roles.

Libbok will start his third Test this year, while Damian Willemse, who started in the other in Auckland, will do duty at fullback with Willie le Roux also ranking among the non travellers.

Canan Moodie and Makazole Mapampi are on the wing and in hot pursuit of a place in the RWC squad, while Andre Esterhuizen gets another stab at staking a claim at inside centre.

Jasper Wiese and Franco Mostert who started against the All Blacks form a backrow partnership with Deon Fourie who is on from the start for the first time in his seventh Test.

Expect Fourie to be on a fiery mission to convince the coaches he should go to France.

Orie will partner Jean Kleyn in the second row as Lood de Jager..

Prop Thomas du Toit gets his fifth start in 18 Tests, while other RWC hopeful Trevor Nyakane gets a first starting team inclusion since the Boks' victory over the All Blacks in Mbombela last year.