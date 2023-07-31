All Blacks aim to keep momentum in Dunedin with eye on World Cup squad

With the Rugby Championship trophy and the Bledisloe Cup packed away for another year, the All Blacks return to New Zealand for a victory lap at Dunedin and the chance to tinker with selections in the dead rubber against the Wallabies.

A year on from a first ever series loss to Ireland and calls for Ian Foster's head, the All Blacks have regained their swagger with a flawless 3-0 start to the season while boosting their case for a fourth World Cup title in France.

The All Blacks' 38-7 thrashing of the Wallabies in Melbourne on Saturday was the latest statement win, starting with Scott Barrett's bone-jarring tackle on Tate McDermott that created a try in the third minute.

Eddie Jones's Australia bring a litany of problems to Dunedin, with injuries to key players and a continuing battle against indiscipline.

However, the All Blacks' main concern is deciding how to fill out their World Cup squad while keeping momentum in the lead-up to France.