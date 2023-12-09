Bulls off to winning start in Champions Cup with victory over Saracens

They often had to apply the boot but did not do so with sufficient foresight or accuracy. Arendse made some telling incursions after stepping past the first defender and the visitors were left to scramble when he was close to or on the ball.

His breach of the initial Saracens chase line after the ball was booted forward helped set up a try for the equally impressive right wing Canan Moodie in the 47th minute. It only required two sets of hands to get the job done from inside the home team's 22.

Saracens however tightened up their kicking game after that.

Unlike Arendse's approach, up front the Bulls did everything but avoid Saracens defenders. They bashed and barged into the three-time champions with backrowers Elrigh Louw, Cameron Hanekom leading the charge.

The Bulls certainly started in a huff. They made their intentions clear not just by being confrontational but by playing with width. If they were not going bust the gainline by being direct, they would bust Saracens' lungs spreading their defenders thin on the periphery.

Indeed playing with width yielded early profit. They took the ball left and then to the right eventually leading to an overlap that allowed David Kriel to run in unopposed.

They continued to maraud forward and bossed the gainline but their 62% share of the possession at the break was not commensurate with what reflected on the scoreboard.

Saracens might have had a stronger voice in this game had their discipline not let them down. Fullback Alex Goode was sinbinned in the 26th minute, while Maro Itoje's temporary banishment in the 39th minute put the visitors at greater peril. From the ensuing tap penalty Bulls lock Janko Swanepoel barged over as the Bulls again flexed their forward muscle.

It was a crucial seven point addition on the cusp of halftime as it handed the hosts a distinct 20-6 advantage.

Saracens' poor discipline continued to dog them after the break. No8 Billy Vunipola was shown red for charging into a ruck leading with his shoulder and although he made only negligible contact with Hanekom he paid the ultimate price.

It could have condemned the visitors' to a painful last half hour but they showed their champion qualities by playing with greater urgency and purpose.

British and Irish Lion, Elliot Daly scored in the right hand corner in the 61st minute before Theo McFarland dotted down in the 71st minute.

Saracens continued to play with gusto but their earlier shortcomings eventually caught up with them.

Scorers

Bulls (20) 27 - Tries: David Kriel, Janko Swanepoel, Canan Moodie. Conversions: Johan Goosen (3). Penalties: Goosen (2).

Saracens (5) 16 - Tries: Elliot Daly, Theo McFarland. Penalties: Owen Farrell (2).