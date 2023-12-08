Impressed by Bulls
“We’ve been really impressed with what we’ve seen of them, especially in their last few fixtures. They’re strong in all areas, with a big pack of forwards and some really good players.
“They really have some incredible pace in the backline and with the likes of Willie le Roux in there too, there’s plenty of experience.”
McCall said playing in South Africa feels different and special.
What Saracens are more adept at than their hosts is the ability to contest across multiple fronts. They routinely challenge for top honours in the Champions Cup and Premiership.
Always competitive
Even when the dice appears loaded against them, they find ways of being competitive.
“We’ve had a good relationship with this competition for a very long period of time and games don’t come much tougher than the Bulls away,” said McCall.
“It’s a challenge, but that normally brings the best out of the group we’ve got.”
His assertion that the Bulls are a much better side than they were 12 months ago is on the mark and there will likely be times on Saturday evening where London will seem very, very far away.
Saracens roll out the big guns for Bulls
Jake White warms to the challenge of facing the three-time champions
Image: Malcolm Mackenzie (ProSports/Shutterstock)
Never ignorant of a sense of occasion, Bulls director of rugby Jake White gave an approving nod when he sized up the opposition his team will face on Saturday.
Three-time Champions Cup winners Saracens are heading for Loftus and on the face it, especially in the way they've assembled their squad, they mean business.
“The fact Saracens brought their big guns is wonderful,” said White. “It gives us a wonderful test as to where we are as a group, especially as we are only in our second year in this competition. It will be an interesting measure of how much progress we have made since we started two years ago.”
Saracens are laden with internationals.
Having recovered from a knee injury England captain Owen Farrell will lead the side with former Bull and Bok Ivan van Zyl as his halfback partner. Versatile British & Irish Lion Elliot Daly is in midfield, while Scotland international Sean Maitland features in the back three with Alex Goode.
Headline act
Up front Maro Itoje is the headline act, Jamie George is the hooker, while Billy Vunipola and Argentina's Juan Martin González make up two thirds of the back row.
“It's a great honour for us they are bringing their best team to play against us,” White said. “It sends a great message to us as a group, that they take us that seriously that they would bring all their internationals available to come and play at Loftus.”
It will be Saracens' first visit to Loftus, on their maiden official voyage to South Africa. The heat and altitude are likely to test them as much as a Bulls team who are starting to build momentum.
For the Bulls it will be about accentuating all the elements outside Saracens' comfort zone.
Saracens' director of rugby Mark McCall has seen it all, except a visit to Loftus on a hot and humid December evening.
“It’s a little bit different to what we’re used to, but the fact it’s a night-time kickoff is a good thing for us,” McCall told the club's website.
