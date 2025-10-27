Bulls coach Ackermann flabbergasted after penalty try call

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Glasgow Warriors' Gregor Brown is tackled by the Bulls' Jeandre Rudolph in their United Rugby Championship match at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow.

A debatable penalty try decision against his team proved costly for the Bulls when they slipped to a 21-12 defeat against the Glasgow Warriors on Friday, coach Johan Ackermann said.

A furious Ackermann said he was left flabbergasted after a penalty try had not been referred by referee Craig Evans in a fiery United Rugby Championship clash at Scotstoun Stadium.

The defeat left the Bulls, who were leading 12-7 after 60 minutes, in sixth spot on the 16-team log after three wins from five matches.

“The big swing in the game was the penalty try,” Ackermann said.

“We’ll get some clarification on that because we’ve the footage got and we’ve looked at it over. I begged Ruan Nortjé to ask the referee, but they seem to only go back when it’s knocks and not when it’s big decisions like that.

“The only guys off their feet were Glasgow. Francois Klopper was standing right in the middle on his feet in the maul.

“So to make a big call like that without referring it, without being certain, it just flabbergasts me in this modern game that we’ve got the technology and we’re willing to make calls like that on the spur of the moment.

“But we’ve got time after we make a goal-kick to go back to a knock-on.”

Ackermann said he felt the game was much closer than the final scoreline suggested.

“I say this with respect, I don’t think they were nine points better than us. 14-12 might have been a kinder reflection,” he said.

“The big thing is we lost the possession and territory battle for the third week in a row. That’s something we need to fix urgently.

“And to still be in the game until a decision like that, I am very proud of the way we stepped up. But obviously it’s still a loss and there is a lot of work to be done.”

On the positive side, Ackermann praised his side’s defensive effort which was found wanting in the early rounds of the competition.

“I’m very pleased with the step-up in our defence.

“That shows me when we get that part right and we get our possession and territory right and sort out some things on attack, there’s a lot of good things to come.

“I was really proud of the guys.”

The Bulls coach said his squad would be working hard on their game management before their next game against the Lions at Loftus on November 29.

“There’s a time to kick out, there’s a time to kick long and there’s a time to keep the ball and build a bit of pressure,” he said.

“We don’t get the balance right all the time. We also played the ball out the back when we maybe should’ve carried.”

Glasgow’s South African coach Franco Smith praised his team for the tenacity they displayed.

“I thought the Bulls were very physical,” he said.

“They defended well. They deprived us. Like I said to the players, we asked a lot of questions and they had a lot of answers, especially in the first half.

“But our tenacity to stay in the fight and wait for the changes and to stick to the strategy of the game was very good.”

