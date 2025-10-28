Porthen to debut as part of strong Bok team to face Japan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zachary Porthen, captain of South Africa leads his team out during the 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship game between South Africa and Fiji at Cape Town Stadium in South Africa on 29 June 2024.

Former Junior Springbok captain Zachary Porthen will make his Springbok debut against Japan at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday as Bok coach Rassie Erasmus named a largely settled match-23 for the opening match of the year-end tour.

Erasmus named 16 players in his match-day squad that featured in the team’s 29-27 victory against Argentina in their final Rugby Championship clash earlier this month, which saw them clinch the title for the second year in a row.

Three players will make a welcome return to the squad having last featured earlier in the season, while two others, who have not been involved so far in 2025, are back in the green and gold.

Wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, utility forward Franco Mostert and lock Lood de Jager reclaim their places in the starting XV after missing the last few matches due to injuries and a family bereavement. Gerhard Steenekamp (prop) and Johan Grobbelaar (hooker) are back among the replacements after last featuring in the 2024 Outgoing Tour.

André Esterhuizen, who has become known as a hybrid player, has also been named on the replacements bench as a back-up loose forward, though he could be drafted into the backline if the need arises.

Rassie explains the thinking behind naming Andre Esterhuizen in the 20 jersey this weekend.



🗣️ "Everyone thinks we eye him as six flanker in this game and rightly so, that's the way we see him in this game."#SSRugby pic.twitter.com/hwbMIYziN4 — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) October 28, 2025

Ox Nché, Malcolm Marx and Porthen, who at 21 will become the youngest prop to make his Test debut for the Springboks in the professional era. and will form a quality front row, while RG Snyman and De Jager will join forces in the engine room, and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will form a loose trio with Mostert and Jasper Wiese, completing a powerful pack for the match.

In the backline, Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will dictate play at halfback, with the exciting Arendse and Ethan Hooker on the wings and Cheslin Kolbe moving from his regular wing position to fullback.

The experienced Japan-based centre pairing of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel will partner up in the midfield.

On the replacements bench, Grobbelaar will unite with Steenekamp and Wilco Louw in the back-up front row, with Ruan Nortje providing lock cover, Esterhuizen covering flanker and Kwagga Smith further loose forward cover. The two backs on the bench are playmakers Grant Williams and Manie Libbok, who will also play a crucial role in providing a notable impact off the bench.

“Six players in the group are currently their trade in Japan, and we believe their experience of playing in that league and either with or against some of their players will be a bonus for us, but I’m sure Japan will also tap into their knowledge of those players as they prepare for the match,” Erasmus said.

“It is also good to have a few players back in the mix after missing a few games due to various reasons, and one can sense their excitement to be back in the squad, so we felt this is the best team we could field against a quality Japan outfit, who will want to make a strong point against us.”

Some emergency Springbok lineout options 🤣



The likes of Kolbe, Lood, Jasper and Doogz are trying their hand from the sideline 🙌#SSRugby | #QuilterNS pic.twitter.com/4myQRyevWG — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) October 28, 2025

On Porthen being named in the starting team in his first week with the squad, Erasmus said: “He proved at United Rugby Championship level and with the Junior Springboks what he can do and we are looking forward to seeing what he can offer in his first Test match.”

“Obviously, he has a lot to learn this week, but we have experienced players in the squad who have been helping and guiding him, and we believe this is the right match to give him an opportunity to prove what he can do.

“At this level, you have to sink or swim, so although it will be a challenging week for him to learn our structures, it will also be a very exciting week for him.”

Erasmus said Japan will provide a tough encounter, especially if one looks at the strides they have made in the last few years.

“They are a quality team, and they have a top coach in Eddie Jones, so we have no doubt they’ll throw everything at us.

“They beat us in 2015, and they showed what a quality outfit they are in the first half of our 2019 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against them, so we are expecting them to come out guns blazing.

“They also lost by only four points against Australia last weekend, which is a testament to the improvement they have been making, so we need to be sharp on attack and defence if we want to get the result.”

Springbok XV:

15 Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath) – 46 caps, 126 points (21t, 3c, 5p)

14 Ethan Hooker (Sharks) – 5 caps, 0 points

13 Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles) – 84 caps, 95 points (19t)

12 Damian de Allende (Wild Knights) – 93 caps, 55 points (11t)

11 Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls) – 27 caps, 105 points (21t)

10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers) - 15 caps, 104 points (3t, 28c, 11p)

9 Cobus Reinach (Stormers) – 46 caps, 85 pts (17t)

8 Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks) – 39 caps, 10 points (2t)

7 Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) – 81 caps, 20 points (4t)

6 Siya Kolisi (captain, Sharks) – 98 caps, 65 points (13t)

5 Lood de Jager (Wild Knights) – 71 caps, 25 points (5t)

4 RG Snyman (Leinster) – 46 caps, 15 points (3t)

3 Zachary Porthen (Stormers) – uncapped

2 Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) – 84 caps, 135 pts (27t)

1 Ox Nche (Sharks) – 46 caps, 0 pts

Replacements:

16 Johan Grobbelaar (Bulls) – 3 caps, 0 points

17 Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls) – 11 caps, 5 points (1t)

18 Wilco Louw (Bulls) – 24 caps, 0 pts

19 Ruan Nortje (Bulls) – 13 caps, 0 pts

20 Andre Esterhuizen (Sharks) – 24 caps, 10 pts (2t)

21 Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) – 59 caps, 55 points (11t)

22 Grant Williams (Sharks) – 24 caps, 25 pts (5t)

23 Manie Libbok (Kintetsu Liners) – 24 caps, 133 pts (2t, 42c, 13p)

SA Rugby