Sharks starting to show teeth, says Plumtree

Manu Tshituka of Sharks is tackled by Jake Ball of Scarlets in their United Rugby Championship clash at Kings Park on Saturday.

When the misfiring Sharks finally click, they will be a force to be reckoned with in the United Rugby Championship (URC), says coach John Plumtree.

He was speaking after the Durban side registered a crucial 29-19 bonus-point victory over the Scarlets at Kings Park to lift themselves from 14th to 13th on the log.

“We looked like we were going to open them up a few times, but an offload didn’t stick or the pass wasn’t quite there,” he said. “The Sharks still look a bit like a side that have not fully gelled. When it comes together, we’ll be good — but it’ll take a bit of time.

“We’re not collective at the moment. The Sharks just don’t look like a side that’s clicking yet and the Scarlets were good at slowing it down.

“Bringing in guys such as Sam Lousi and Jake Ball added a lot of power to their pack. They held our runners up well and we just couldn’t get the fastball we wanted.”

Plumtree said if his team wanted to make an impact in the competition, they would have to cut out the soft moments hampering their progress.

“We started well but conceded soft tries again — a dropped kickoff, a handling error, not exiting accurately. That’s putting ourselves under pressure through poor execution.

“One of our big focuses this week was to exit well. We knew we could score tries, but if you don’t get out of your half properly, you invite pressure straight back.

“I’m pleased with the way the forwards are scrummaging and we’ve improved a lot around our driving line-outs.

“We looked like a side who are low on confidence. Often we had opportunities to score in the wider channels. We are not quite there, but I’m pleased with the way the boys hung in there.

“I thought the Scarlets were great physically. The big boys they have brought into their side fronted up. Today [Saturday] was just about getting a win for everyone who supports us. I know it’s been tough.

“Assistant coaches Warren Whiteley and Philip Lemmer have done a good job in that space. We’ve used different combinations and haven’t had Jordan Hendrikse fully up to speed. Our playmakers have been moving around — Siya Masuku, Jordan and Jean Smith have all played 10 — so the backs haven’t quite clicked yet.”

The Sharks have a five-week break before their next URC fixture against Connacht in Galway.

“We’ll have to prepare for Connacht without the Boks and use them only if they are available and lightly raced,” he said. “This time of year up north can be tough — wet, windy, long hotel stays — so we’ll see how each individual copes.”

Scarlets coach Dwayne Peel said: “It was definitely a step forward for us and I felt we looked like ourselves a bit more.

“We are frustrated as there were a couple of bonus points we could have got and we leave with nothing for a lot of effort.

“There were poor execution moments. We just couldn’t quite get over the line and coughed up soft tries as well, but I think it’s a step in the right direction.

“It’s been a tough few games for us and a lot of hard work is needed this month.”

