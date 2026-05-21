Stonehouse adds his voice to calls for SA Cup to be scrapped

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JJ Scheepers, of the Pumas, runs with the ball during his team’s SA Cup semifinal against the Cheetahs at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

Seasoned Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse has added his voice to a growing chorus of dissatisfaction among leading SA rugby personalities who want the second tier SA Cup rugby competition to be scrapped.

Stonehouse, whose team are playing Griquas in the SA Cup final in Kimberley on Saturday, would like to see the feeder competition replaced by an enlarged Currie Cup Premier Division featuring all SA’s 14 provincial unions.

Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse (STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES)

The SA Cup, which offers four lucrative qualifying berths for the Currie Cup, has been criticised for the lack of technology and the absence of television match officials (TMOs) at matches.

Cheetahs coach Frans Steyn and Griquas mentor Pieter Bergh agree with Stonehouse that the time has come to discard the flawed SA Cup.

Matches are often poorly attended, and there is limited television coverage of matches in the 10-team league.

“Defending our title is important for this union,” Stonehouse told Rugby365.

“There is always hype around them (Cheetahs) potentially missing the Currie Cup.

“Because it is a legacy team and one of the big unions, they get the publicity.

“All the teams, including the Pumas, were also fighting for their survival (to qualify for the Currie Cup).

“That is why I feel there is an argument to be made to expand the Currie Cup.

“The SWD Eagles certainly deserve to be playing in the Currie Cup this year.”

A resurgent Eagles team lost on points difference to the Boland Kavaliers after a nail-biting end to the league stage of the SA Cup.

“Let us look back over the last six years. What happened to all those Craven Week players?” Stonehouse said.

“However, the challenge is to secure the funding to pay those salaries.

I don’t believe only the four big unions, Stormers, Bulls, Sharks and Lions, produce all the Springboks. There are some well-documented Springboks from the smaller unions, and that should not be ignored — Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse

“I don’t believe only the four big unions, Stormers, Bulls, Sharks and Lions, produce all the Springboks.

“There are some well-documented Springboks from the smaller unions, and that should not be ignored.

“For the game in South Africa, we have to find employment for all the fringe players that fall by the wayside.

“I have read a lot about why Griquas must qualify for the Currie Cup as defending champions.

“We featured in four finals in the past four years, and nobody asks why the Pumas must play in a qualifying tournament.

Steyn, whose team was beaten by the Pumas in the SA Cup semi-finals, wants a bigger and better funded Currie Cup.

“Looking at how the teams have performed this year, you could just as well have one big Currie Cup. That’s my opinion,” he said.

“The Valke were good and definitely not pushovers, and the Griffons also showed their quality. If you had one expanded Currie Cup, then maybe this competition [SA Cup] wouldn’t even be necessary.

“I’ve said before that the Currie Cup needs to be made bigger and backed properly financially. There are people who still care deeply about the competition [Currie Cup], and with private equity coming into rugby, there’s an opportunity.

Steyn’s plea has been backed by Bergh, who would also like the Currie Cup revamped.

“If officials cannot do it [provide TMOs for the SA Cup], we must have a 14-team Currie Cup without qualification,” he said.

“Teams like the Valke, SWD and EP are getting better – although there are a few teams still falling short.”

SA Cup final:

Saturday: 6.30pm Griquas v Pumas in Kimberley

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