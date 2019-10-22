Soccer

Benni McCarthy: 'When was the last time we had a hat-trick in the PSL? Bhele Nomvethe?'

22 October 2019 - 15:02 By Nick Said
Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy cuts a frustrated figure in his technical area.
Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy cuts a frustrated figure in his technical area.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Benni McCarthy has questioned the mindset of Premier Soccer League strikers and says they are not hungry enough to score goals.

McCarthy‚ the country’s greatest ever goal-scorer and only South African to lift the Uefa Champions League‚ believes strikers in the local league have slipped into a comfort zone that leaves them satisfied with mediocrity.

The coach was critical of his own team‚ Cape Town City‚ in terms of their threat in front of goal‚ but also extended his dismay to the rest of the league as well.

“We need to be a bit more ruthless [in front of goal] … as if we don’t work hard enough on that in training‚” McCarthy told reporters.

“Players need to change their mindset in wanting to score more than one goal per game.

“If you get one‚ why not want to get two‚ or a hat-trick? We have been starved of players scoring hat-tricks in the PSL.

"When was the last time we had a hat-trick in the PSL? Bhele Nomvethe?”

Black Leopards forward Mwape Musonda netted a hat-trick against Chippa United last season‚ but that is the only one in the South African top-flight in the last two-and-a-half years‚ and there were none at all in the 2017/18 campaign.

Contrast that to the 1998/99 PSL season‚ a time when McCarthy was just emerging as a player‚ and there were 15 hat-tricks in the single campaign in all competitions.

“We are satisfied with scoring one goal in a game‚” McCarthy continued.

“Get two‚ get three. That’s how you build. That is why Messi is Messi and Ronaldo is Ronaldo. Because these guys have the mindset of goals ratio per game.

“You get one‚ there’s two out there. You get two‚ there’s three. Three‚ there’s four.

"Whereas our players have a fixed mindset‚ ‘one goal and I have done my job. I am just happy with my one goal’.

“That’s our problem in South African football at this moment in time.”

McCarthy’s words are backed up by statistics‚ only eight players have managed more than one goal in a game in the 59 Absa Premiership matches that have been played this season to date.

READ MORE:

Middendorp considers the birth of the ‘CBN’ at Chiefs - Castro‚ Billiat‚ Nurkovic

Mamelodi Sundowns had the title-winning trio of Leonardo Castro‚ Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly – the ‘CBD’ - that led them to title success and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Lorch scores a late winner as Orlando Pirates sneak into TKO quarterfinals

Orlando Pirates made heavy weather of their passage to the last 8 of the Telkom Knockout, missing an avalanche of glaring chances before Thembinkosi ...
Sport
2 days ago

'You feel a bit sorry for the opponent‚' says Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp

A relieved Ernst Middendorp was effusive in his praise of his team’s performance as Kaizer Chiefs won on Saturday in the Telkom Knockout and‚ ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. SA's Rugby World Cup referee Jaco Peyper in hot water after picture hits social ... Rugby
  2. Duane Vermeulen fires back at the critics: Get off Faf de Klerk’s back! Rugby
  3. Benni McCarthy: 'The referee was terrible‚ he might as well have just put on a ... Soccer
  4. South African power ends Japan’s fairytale run Rugby
  5. Teacher recalls how Graeme College got Japan star Matsushima started Rugby

Latest Videos

'Don't panic!': Here's what you need to know about SA airlines grounding planes
What the EFF is going on with the DA? Joburg coalition in jeopardy

Related articles

  1. More Bulgarian soccer fans held for racism Sport
  2. Lorch scores late winner for Pirates Sport
  3. Kaizer Motaung, an embodiment of cordiality Sport
  4. Amakhosi battle back to win tie on penalties Sport
  5. Liverpool winning streak ends with draw at United Soccer
  6. Pirates coach Mokwena: 'I’m one person‚ I try to live on positives' Soccer
  7. AmaZulu coach Vukušič defends Booysen after he scored an own goal Soccer
  8. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane warms up to fast-improving star Andile Jali Soccer
  9. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane happy to take Kaizer Chiefs to Loftus Soccer
  10. Benni McCarthy: 'The referee was terrible‚ he might as well have just put on a ... Soccer
X