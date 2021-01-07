Soccer

Brighton recall Percy Tau to English Premier League from loan at Anderlecht

07 January 2021 - 16:50 By Marc Strydom
Image: DeFodi Images via Getty Images

In a huge development in the career of Percy Tau‚ Brighton and Hove Albion have recalled the Bafana Bafana foward from loan at Belgian club Anderlecht.

Having found form at Anderlecht this season Tau is set to realise his dream of playing in the English Premiership.

Brighton announced the recall of Tau – who was in a third loan spell at a third Belgian club from the EPL team – on their official Twitter account on Thursday.

“Percy Tau announced‚” Brighton tweeted. “Albion have today recalled striker Percy Tau from his loan spell with Belgian club Anderlecht.”

The move comes on the back of Tau‚ one of the most exciting attackers produced in South Africa in years‚ having shown form in his first five months at Anderlecht‚ the club coached by ex-Manchester City defensive star Vincent Kompany.

The Bafana star had scored four times in 14 games‚ attracting positive headlines. He reveovered from a slump in form toward the second half of the 2019-20 season at Club Brugges‚ where Tau earned a Jupiler Pro League winner’s medal.

Brighton‚ struggling in 17th place in the 20-team EPL‚ just above the relegation zone‚ have been looking to recall loaned-out players to bolster Graham Potter’s squad.

Tau joined the Premier League outfit from Mamelodi Sundowns‚ where he won the 2016 Caf Champions League‚ in August 2018‚ and was almost immediately loaned to Royal Union Saint Gilliose‚ where he won the Belgian second tier’s Player of the Season award.

