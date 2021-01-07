Brighton recall Percy Tau to English Premier League from loan at Anderlecht

In a huge development in the career of Percy Tau‚ Brighton and Hove Albion have recalled the Bafana Bafana foward from loan at Belgian club Anderlecht.

Having found form at Anderlecht this season Tau is set to realise his dream of playing in the English Premiership.

Brighton announced the recall of Tau – who was in a third loan spell at a third Belgian club from the EPL team – on their official Twitter account on Thursday.