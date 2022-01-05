Pirates media officer Merafe 'arrested and charged' for alleged assault of Galaxy's Mkhize

The common assault case opened by TS Galaxy media officer Minenhle Mkhize against his Orlando Pirates counterpart Thandi Merafe last month is set to be heard in court next Tuesday, but there has been a twist after Pirates counterattacked with their security official pressing an assault case of his own against an unnamed Galaxy staffer.

TimesLIVE has been reliably informed that Merafe was arrested, charged and released on free bail without being detained after Mkhize laid a criminal charge against her with Orlando police in December last year.

Mkhize alleged that his colleague Merafe slapped him in the face in a heated scuffle before a 2-0 defeat to Pirates at Orlando Stadium in a match in which Galaxy owner and chairperson Tim Sukazi was controversially denied entry to the dressing rooms, despite his all-access accreditation card which allows him to do so.