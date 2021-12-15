Galaxy media officer opens assault case against Orlando Pirates counterpart

TS Galaxy's media officer Minenhle Mkhize has opened a case of common assault at Orlando police station against Orlando Pirates counterpart Thandi Merafe.

Mkhize confirmed on Wednesday morning he had opened the case in relation to allegedly having been slapped in the face by Merafe at Orlando Stadium on Saturday ahead of the kickoff of Galaxy's 2-0 DStv Premiership defeat to Orlando Pirates.

The alleged incident took place on the sidelines of the fracas when Galaxy chairperson Tim Sukazi was denied access to the change rooms and field by security officials despite having an all access Premier Soccer League (PSL) accreditation. This resulted in a fracas as Sukazi attempted to push his way through the door.

“I did open a common assault case at Orlando police station yesterday [Tuesday] morning,” Mkhize said on Wednesday morning.

“After consulting with our (Galaxy’s) legal team we decided to open the case because the culprit must face consequences for their action.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Mkhize confirmed the alleged slapping incident, and detailed his version of events during a digital press conference held by Sukazi with the SA Football Journalists' Association.

“While the chairman [Sukazi] was busy outside trying to access the change room, one of the (security) guys was instructed to lock the door,” Mkhize said on Tuesday.

“I asked, 'Why are you guys instructing this guy to lock the door because the chairman is eligible to access the change room and field?'

“We'd been six times to games against Pirates [at Orlando] and the chairman (Sukazi) was in the change room and was on the pitch.

“ I asked, 'Why?' It wasn't the first time it was occurring — when we locked horns against Pirates at the start of the year at Orlando Stadium a similar incident occurred.

“I asked, 'How can he lock the door because the chairman is eligible? He is not just saying he wants to enter the change room because he wants to, but he has an accreditation that allows him to go to the change room and field'.

“I was told, 'You are media'. I said, 'Ja, what does that have to do with the chairman having access?'.

“Then all of a sudden it was pushing and shoving and Thandi Merafe, the media officer at Orlando Pirates, laid her hand to my face.

“One of my colleagues who was there told her, 'This is wrong what you are doing. This is very unprofessional and you might find yourself in a spot of bother because what you are doing is an act of criminality'.

“I was really astonished at that barbaric behaviour from someone like Thandi who has been in the game for some time.”

Captain Nomvula Mbense of Orlando police station confirmed the case had been opened.

Merafe could not be reached for comment on Wednesday morning.