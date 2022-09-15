Broos calls up Lepasa, Mayambela for Bafana friendly games

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced a 23-man the squad to face Sierra Leone and Botswana in the two friendlies before next week at FNB Stadium.

The first match will be against the Leone Stars Saturday September 24 and SA meet Botswana on Tuesday September 27.

There were few major surprises in Broos’ squad, announced at the SABC studios in Auckland Park on Thursday.

Among interesting inclusions are a call-up for TS Galaxy goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, midfielder Luke le Roux of Varbergs in Sweden, Stellenbosch FC midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa and forward Mihlali Mayambela of Aris Limassol in Cyprus.