Soccer

Man United climb back into third with 2-0 win over Everton

08 April 2023 - 16:32 By Reuters
SHARP SHOOTER: Manchester United forward Anthony Martial scores the team's second goal during their Premier League match against Everton at Old Trafford on April 08, 2023 in Manchester, England.
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester United's Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial secured a well-earned 2-0 victory over Everton as the hosts climbed above Newcastle United into provisional third spot in the Premier League on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag's United team are in the thick of the race to finish in the top four, with 56 points from 29 games, three ahead of Newcastle, who have a game in hand, and six more than Tottenham Hotspur, with those sides playing later on Saturday.

The defeat for Sean Dyche's Everton, who are battling to avoid relegation, leaves them in 16th spot, outside the drop zone only on goal difference and level on 27 points with Nottingham Forest in 17th place and Bournemouth who are 18th.

United pressed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford into duty early at a sun-drenched Old Trafford and set up camp in Everton's half for most of the game.

The Reds were finally rewarded in the 36th minute when Jadon Sancho threaded a pass to the charging McTominay who netted from close range.

Marcus Rashford, who had numerous chances on his 350th appearance for United in all competitions, set up Martial's goal in the 71st with a cross that found the second-half substitute alone in the box to score.

United were missing Casemiro, who completed a four-game ban on Saturday, but fellow midfielder Christian Eriksen returned from an ankle injury when he came on after 77 minutes for his first appearance since January 28.

