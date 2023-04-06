Chelsea reappoint Lampard as interim manager until end of season

The former England midfielder has cult status at Stamford Bridge and many fans were disappointed to see him fired by former owner Roman Abramovich after a run of poor results.

Lampard's first task will be preparing the side for Saturday's away trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League before next week's Champions League quarterfinal first leg away to Real Madrid.

“We are all going to give Frank our full backing as we aim to get the best possible outcome from all our remaining games,” the club said.

Lampard will know many of the players from his previous time in charge but will also have to try to find the right blend of the new signings — something Potter struggled to achieve.

It also offers the 44-year-old, who scored 211 goals for Chelsea in all competitions during a trophy-laden 13 years as a player, a route back into coaching after he was sacked by Everton in January.

