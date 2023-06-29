The former Leeds United captain was speaking at an event for pay channel SuperSport that showcased their campaign for the EPL 30 Africa XI to recognise the best African players who played in England.
‘For a big club like Kaizer Chiefs this is a mismatch’: Lucas Radebe on Molefi Ntseki
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs legend and former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe has cast serious doubt on the appointment of Molefi Ntseki to replace Arthur Zwane at the Soweto giants.
Amakhosi dropped the Ntseki bombshell on Wednesday night, a decision that has been met with a notable degree of backlash from the club’s fans on social media.
Former Bafana boss Ntseki has never coached at club level in the DStv Premiership. He has served as Chiefs’ head of technical and youth development for two years.
Radebe believes Chiefs, desperate for a trophy after eight unprecedented seasons without silverware, should have opted for someone with a bigger reputation, more quality and a track record for winning titles.
“I don’t think he has proven enough to be a quality coach — for a big club like Kaizer Chiefs this is a mismatch for me,” Radebe said.
“I might be wrong because he might take Chiefs to greater heights in the coming season but for that we will have to wait and see.
“They have their reasons why they removed Arthur Zwane. For me a club as big as Chiefs need someone who is going to be quality and has a big reputation.
“Molefi has been there, he has been with the national team and I am not saying he won’t make an impact.
“He will definitely make an impact but for a club like Chiefs, you need a coach that will actually change the players individually and make them better. That is the kind of coach this club needs at the moment.”
The former Leeds United captain was speaking at an event for pay channel SuperSport that showcased their campaign for the EPL 30 Africa XI to recognise the best African players who played in England.
“It is great that they have appointed Molefi, I don’t doubt his coaching skills but I think Kaizer Chiefs could have done better,” Radebe continued.
“At this point, when looking at the club, it will take them a few steps to get them to a point where they will start winning silverware.
“Maybe Molefi will take them to a higher level but not quite to where they will be hoisting trophies again. A club like Kaizer Chiefs has to be competing in Africa.
“They have to be among the top five teams in Africa, that’s what is expected from them. Take teams that are in the top five or six on the continent and look at their coaching staff, that says a lot.”
Zwane has been demoted back to assistant coach after a season where he steered Chiefs to fifth place in the Premiership and the semifinals of the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.
