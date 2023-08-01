Netherlands will be Banyana’s last 16 opponents if South Africans progress

The US reached the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Portugal on Tuesday, surviving a late onslaught from the tournament debutants to keep their title defence alive at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

The result left four-time world champions the US, the defending champions and tournament favourites, surprise second-placed finishers in group E on five points and Netherlands, who thrashed Vietnam 7-0, top with seven points.

Those placings might have an affect on Banyana Banyana. If the South Africans progress as second-placed finishers in group G, where Sweden have wrapped up top place, they will meet Netherlands in the last 16 at Sydney Football Stadium in Australia on Sunday.

South Africa could have had a date with the US in Melbourne on Sunday on the cards if the Americans topped group E. The in-form Netherlands — who beat Portugal 1-0 and drew 1-1 with the US before routing Vietnam — will be as daunting a prospect for Banyana.

The 54th-ranked South Africans have to beat 16th-ranked Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday, and third-ranked Sweden keep to form and win or draw against 28th-ranked Argentina at Waikato Stadium (both 9am South African time), to finish second in group G.