Netherlands will be Banyana’s last 16 opponents if South Africans progress
The US reached the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Portugal on Tuesday, surviving a late onslaught from the tournament debutants to keep their title defence alive at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.
The result left four-time world champions the US, the defending champions and tournament favourites, surprise second-placed finishers in group E on five points and Netherlands, who thrashed Vietnam 7-0, top with seven points.
Those placings might have an affect on Banyana Banyana. If the South Africans progress as second-placed finishers in group G, where Sweden have wrapped up top place, they will meet Netherlands in the last 16 at Sydney Football Stadium in Australia on Sunday.
South Africa could have had a date with the US in Melbourne on Sunday on the cards if the Americans topped group E. The in-form Netherlands — who beat Portugal 1-0 and drew 1-1 with the US before routing Vietnam — will be as daunting a prospect for Banyana.
The 54th-ranked South Africans have to beat 16th-ranked Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday, and third-ranked Sweden keep to form and win or draw against 28th-ranked Argentina at Waikato Stadium (both 9am South African time), to finish second in group G.
The US spurned several chances to find the net against Portugal and the addition of veteran Megan Rapinoe in the second half did little to turn things around against a physical defence.
They survived a huge scare in stoppage time when Ana Capeta hit the post and another when the striker won a free kick just outside the box a few minutes later but held on in the nerve-searing final minutes.
“It's tough to be second, we wanted to go through first,” Morgan said. “This team gave everything we just didn't put the ball in the back of the net.
“And then in the last few minutes, we just had to hold it down, we had to get the result and move on, now we move forward.”
Esmee Brugts netted two long-range stunners as Netherlands rediscovered their scoring touch in crushing Vietnam at Dunedin Stadium.
The Dutch had scored once in each of their two previous games but, knowing goal difference could decide the group winner, were 4-0 up inside 25 minutes, with Brugts' curled effort the pick of the bunch.
Her second goal in the 57th minute was a carbon copy of the first and put the Netherlands 6-0 ahead before Jill Roord also bagged her second of the night to wrap up the emphatic win, the biggest of the tournament so far.