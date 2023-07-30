Midfield kingpin Jane being stretchered off injured in the 25th minute after being clattered down in a rough challenge was a blow against Argentina.
Injured Banyana captain Jane should be ready to play against Italy
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images
Captain Refiloe Jane’s injury is “minor” and she should be back for the team’s must-win final World Cup group G game against Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday, Banyana Banyana’s team doctor says.
Italy’s 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Sweden on Saturday has left the door open for Banyana in the group despite the disappointment of the South Africans blowing a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Argentina on Friday.
South Africa need to notch their first ever World Cup victory against the Azzurri, and hope third-ranked Sweden’s strong form continues with a win or draw against Argentina (both 9am SA time on Wednesday). If Argentina shock Sweden and Banyana beat Italy goal difference and goals scored in the group become the deciders for second place.
