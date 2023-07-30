Soccer

Injured Banyana captain Jane should be ready to play against Italy

30 July 2023 - 12:34 By Marc Strydom
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane is stretchered off after picking up an injury in their Women's World Cup group G game against Argentina at Dunedin Stadium, New Zealand on July 28 2023.
Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane is stretchered off after picking up an injury in their Women's World Cup group G game against Argentina at Dunedin Stadium, New Zealand on July 28 2023.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Captain Refiloe Jane’s injury is “minor” and she should be back for the team’s must-win final World Cup group G game against Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday, Banyana Banyana’s team doctor says.

Italy’s 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Sweden on Saturday has left the door open for Banyana in the group despite the disappointment of the South Africans blowing a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Argentina on Friday.

South Africa need to notch their first ever World Cup victory against the Azzurri, and hope third-ranked Sweden’s strong form continues with a win or draw against Argentina (both 9am SA time on Wednesday). If Argentina shock Sweden and Banyana beat Italy goal difference and goals scored in the group become the deciders for second place.

Midfield kingpin Jane being stretchered off injured in the 25th minute after being clattered down in a rough challenge was a blow against Argentina.

The South African Football Association said in a statement the team doctor, Dr Nthabiseng Maesela, believes Jane should be ready to face Italy.

“Refiloe is doing well. After going for a scan it was confirmed that she sustained a soft tissue injury and she should be back on the field soon,” Maesela was quoted as saying.

“I can further confirm that there are no other injuries or illnesses in the team. Everyone is healthy and ready to continue with preparations for our final group match against Italy on Wednesday.”

Italy, ranked 16th in the world, beat 28th-ranked Argentina 1-0 in their opening game. Banyana, ranked 54th, lost 2-1 against Sweden in their first match.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE

After Sweden’s thrashing of Italy, door open for Banyana in group G

Sweden’s 5-0 World Cup thrashing of Italy on Saturday has left the door open for Banyana Banyana to progress from group G.
Sport
1 hour ago

Safa dismiss social media allegations over Banyana team selection

The South African Football Association (Safa) has threatened to take action against a Twitter account which it said has “fabricated, false, ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Morocco stun South Korea to claim first ever Women's World Cup victory

Debutantes Morocco claimed their first ever victory at the Women's World Cup with a 1-0 win over South Korea in their second group H encounter on ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Kgatlana believes Banyana can still make World Cup last 16

Banyana Banyana star striker Thembi Kgatlana believes her team can still make the last 16 of the Fifa Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia ...
Sport
1 day ago

'We've got to believe': Ellis on Banyana's task against Italy

Banyana Banyana’s World Cup fate is in their hands after Sweden did them a huge favour yesterday with a  5-0 hammering of Italy in a Fifa World Cup ...
Sport
12 hours ago

‘We didn’t take our chances’, laments coach Ellis after Banyana’s horrendous draw against Argentina

What a waste. That's how many South Africans would have felt after cutting short their precious sleeping time on Friday morning to watch Banyana ...
Sport
1 day ago

Colombian teen striker Caicedo is healthy after frightening collapse in training

Colombia's teenaged striker Linda Caicedo is healthy two days after she collapsed in training, coach Nelson Abadia said on Saturday, adding that the ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Injured Banyana captain Jane should be ready to play against Italy Soccer
  2. Boks on the chopping block depart for Argentina Rugby
  3. After Sweden’s thrashing of Italy, door open for Banyana in group G Soccer
  4. Proteas ‘have to play a lot smarter’, Plummer urges ahead of big Jamaica clash Sport
  5. Morocco stun South Korea to claim first ever Women's World Cup victory Soccer

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site