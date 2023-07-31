Japan hammer Spain to top group C, Zambia get first World Cup win

Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as former champions Japan put on a counterattacking masterclass to beat Spain 4-0 and lock up top spot in group C at the Women's World Cup on Monday.

Striker Riko Ueki also scored on the break as the Nadeshiko cut through Spain's high press with three lightning raids in the first half before substitute Momoko Tanaka added the fourth with another quality strike eight minutes from time.

Japan, winners of the 2011 World Cup and runners-up in 2015, will remain in the New Zealand capital to play Norway in the last 16 on Saturday, while Spain will move north to Auckland to face Switzerland earlier on the same day.

Both teams had already qualified for the knockout stage after convincing wins in their first two group matches and Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda made five changes to his side for the clash at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Spain took the initiative from the start and Japan's opener in the 12th minute was certainly against the run of play.