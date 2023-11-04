Junior Dion scores a hat-trick as Usuthu beat Arrows 3-0 in Durban to make Carling Cup semifinals

A first half hattrick by striker Junior Dion sent AmaZulu FC to the semifinal of the Carling Knockout Cup where they joined Stellenbosch FC and fellow KwaZulu-Natal outfit Richards Bay FC who defeated Orlando Pirates 5-4 on penalties earlier at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The AmaZulu and Arrows game was also played at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue.

Dion's goals, netted in the 11th, 29tht and 45th minutes, helped Usuthu eliminate neighbours Lamontville Golden Arrows 3-0 after a brilliant first half stanza.

AmaZulu now stand a good chance to win a first major trophy in SA since 1992 when they defeated Kaizer Chiefs in this competition.

AmaZulu were in full control of this match from the first whistle and Dion, the man-of-the-match, first tapped home the opener after getting a good cross from Mlondi Mbanjwa before former Chiefs midfielder Pule Eksteen engineered Usuthu's second and third goals.