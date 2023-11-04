Soccer

Junior Dion scores a hat-trick as Usuthu beat Arrows 3-0 in Durban to make Carling Cup semifinals

04 November 2023 - 21:36 By SAZI HADEBE AT MOSES MABHIDA STADIUM
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
AmaZulu FC striker Junior Dion celebrates the second goal during the Carling Knockout, quarterfinal match against Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 04, 2023.
AmaZulu FC striker Junior Dion celebrates the second goal during the Carling Knockout, quarterfinal match against Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 04, 2023.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

A first half hattrick by striker Junior Dion sent AmaZulu FC to the semifinal of the Carling Knockout Cup where they joined Stellenbosch FC and fellow KwaZulu-Natal outfit Richards Bay FC who defeated Orlando Pirates 5-4 on penalties earlier at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. 

The AmaZulu and Arrows game was also played at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue. 

Dion's goals, netted in the 11th, 29tht and 45th minutes, helped Usuthu eliminate neighbours Lamontville Golden Arrows 3-0 after a brilliant first half stanza.

AmaZulu now stand a good chance to win a first major trophy in SA since 1992 when they defeated Kaizer Chiefs in this competition.

AmaZulu were in full control of this match from the first whistle and Dion, the man-of-the-match, first tapped home the opener after getting a good cross from Mlondi Mbanjwa before former Chiefs midfielder Pule Eksteen engineered Usuthu's second and third goals.

Eksteen provided a magnificent defence splitting pass for Dion to double the score before forcing a corner kick that was also headed in by the Ivorian striker.

Usuthu's win came as a surprise because Arrows had come to this KwaZulu-Natal derby as favorites having lost only once in nine DStv Premiership matches  under former club striker Mabhuti Khenyeza.

The defeat could be a blessing in disguise for Abafana Besithende who will have all their focus on cementing their position on the top part of the log.

Arrows were unlucky though not to find goals in this match as AmaZulu keeper Veli Mothwa made numerous blunders whenever he was called into action. 

MORE:

Dazzling Doku drives Man City to 6-1 win over Bournemouth

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku scored and created two more goals in seven blistering first-half minutes before adding two more assists in the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

POLL | How does it reflect on PSL bosses that Sundowns reached the AFL final?

While Mamelodi Sundowns have been performing well in their battle for the African Football League R76m prize, their journey to the tournament final ...
Sport
2 days ago

AFL final between Sundowns and Wydad moved to Sunday to avert clash with Soweto derby

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has confirmed the new date for the African Football League (AFL) second leg final between Mamelodi ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Stellenbosch striker Rayners to share R200,000 Carling Knockout MOTM winnings with teammates

Stellenbosch striker Iqraam Rayners plans to share some of his Carling Knockout R200,000 man-of-the-match (MOTM) winnings with his teammates.
Sport
13 hours ago

Stellenbosch book Carling Knockout semifinal place with win over Polokwane

Stellenbosch FC progressed to the semifinal of Carling Knockout Cup with a comfortable 2-0 win over Polokwane City on Friday night.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Junior Dion scores a hat-trick as Usuthu beat Arrows 3-0 in Durban to make ... Soccer
  2. Pirates knocked out of Carling Cup by Richards Bay in Durban Soccer
  3. Bok supporters in Durban disappointed by Siya Kolisi's absence but happy to be ... Rugby
  4. Dazzling Doku drives Man City to 6-1 win over Bournemouth Soccer
  5. Holders England eliminated from World Cup after losing to Australia Cricket

Latest Videos

Pure, iconic visuals of Springboks RWC trophy tour in Cape Town, South Africa
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...