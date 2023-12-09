Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung says they won’t abandon club legend Itumeleng Khune.
Chiefs confirmed the suspension of Khune and also stripped him of the captaincy pending an internal investigation into disciplinary transgressions by the veteran goalkeeper.
“Khune has been part of this club for many years, I have seen him grow and he’s like a young brother,” said Motaung.
“He has contributed immensely to Kaizer Chiefs, he has been a captain for many years he has contributed to the national team. It is very important that when someone makes a mistake, you find time to sit down and address those issues.
“While there is discipline, you must find a way to help people going forward. We have talked extensively, it is a tough journey but I see a young man willing to do the work but the message is that you need to be disciplined, do the work properly and accountability and leadership must be done with integrity.”
'He is like a young brother,’ says Chiefs boss Motaung as they offer help to Itumeleng Khune
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Recently, Khune contradicted the club on the issue of his retirement at the end of the season but Motaung said they are working on his next chapter.
“Khune is part of the family but at the same time we have a process that we need to go through now. We are laying the foundation for the next chapter and he needs to do the work that needs to be done and do it diligently.
“Khune’s career has flourished and now he needs to look at the next level of the journey and I am excited to unpack that with him to see where we go. What is important in South African football is how we deal with pathways for our players.
“A lot of the times we are not definitive as to where our players go after their playing careers. We must find out how do they contribute, whether in the game or in business. I see it in rugby and I want soccer also to do it.
“We are creating programmes for legends to allow them to engage in different ways with the club. It is important to educate them. Even Bernard Parker who is no longer with us, he was one of those who was really educated while he was with us and he is looking at football differently.
“The statement is very important in setting the tone, not just for the young ones, but to other players that we are a team with integrity, high standards and unity. We want to make sure that when one doesn’t do things right we address it.
“As much as there is discipline, we also want to assist and empower our players, I trust that our players take it very seriously.”
