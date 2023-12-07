Soccer

Itumeleng Khune stripped of Kaizer Chiefs captaincy

07 December 2023 - 13:04
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Itumeleng Khune celebrates a goal during Kaizer Chiefs' DStv Premiership match against Cape Town Spurs at FNB Stadium on November 8.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the suspension of Itumeleng Khune and said they have stripped him of the team's captaincy pending an internal investigation into disciplinary transgressions by the veteran goalkeeper.

This is after media reports emerged of Khune reporting to training under the influence of alcohol. Chiefs said the former Bafana Bafana keeper will be enrolled in “certain programmes”.

“At the conclusion of the club’s rigorous disciplinary processes last week, the committee has taken stern action and decided that Itumeleng Khune should be temporarily separated from the team until certain conditions have been fulfilled,” Chiefs said in statement on Thursday.

“As a club that upholds the highest levels of professionalism, in which discipline forms a key component, Kaizer Chiefs initiated an internal investigation after certain incidents involving Khune came to our attention. The investigation was essential in ensuring the proper functioning and unity within our team.

“During his absence, Khune will be expected to attend and actively participate in certain programmes designed to support his personal growth and development, with support from the club. These programmes are aimed at helping him address challenges and issues he is facing, while promoting a positive team culture.

“The club has taken steps to address his transgressions and sanctions were instituted, including removing him from the club captaincy of Chiefs.

“As Kaizer Chiefs, we believe in applying corrective measures to achieve personal growth and are committed to providing the necessary support to Itumeleng during this period. Once he has completed the required programmes and met the set expectations, he will be welcomed back into the team.

“The team remains focused on the upcoming fixtures and the continued pursuit of excellence. We have full confidence in our players and coaching staff to maintain our high standards and achieve success in Khune’s absence.

“Chiefs would like to assure everyone, including our supporters, that we remain committed to our core values of discipline, integrity, respect and unity. We appreciate the unwavering support of our loyal supporters.”

Sunday World reported that Khune and Mduduzi Mdantsane allegedly arrived at training under the influence of alcohol. It also reported alleged racism and favouring of coloured players at the club.

